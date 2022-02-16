Senate President Page Cortez and state Rep. Stuart Bishop are facing accusations that they engineered a last-minute change to remap Senate boundaries in Acadiana to create a potentially winnable Senate seat for Bishop.
Under a Cortez amendment approved by the Senate on Monday, Bishop would reside in the new Senate District 22, which will have an open seat in next year’s legislative elections because the current senator, Fred Mills, is facing term limits and cannot run.
Most of the new Senate District 22 would continue to include St. Martin and Iberia parishes, which Mills has represented, but 25% of the district would contain a portion of Lafayette Parish, including the piece in south Lafayette where Bishop resides.
Until Cortez’s change on Monday, Bishop’s home was going to be in Senate District 21, which Cortez represents. He is term-limited, and Rep. Jean-Paul Coussan, who is close to both Cortez and Bishop, is eyeing that seat. Putting Bishop in the new Senate District 22 could potentially allow Bishop to run for the Senate without pitting him against Coussan.
Cortez in an interview on Wednesday said he redrew the Senate boundaries mostly at the behest of Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter and that Bishop had nothing to do with it.
“I think it’s the best thing for Lafayette,” Cortez said, noting that Lafayette Parish’s population growth over the past decade has forced it to move into another Senate district.
Bishop, who cannot run for re-election in the House because he is also term-limited, said he played no role in Cortez’s handiwork.
Bishop, however, declined to rule out running for the seat, noting he grew up in Jeanerette in Iberia Parish and has steered infrastructure projects to Iberia Parish through his role as chair of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee.
The new Senate map, which is embodied in Senate Bill 1, needs only one more step, approval of the House, before going to Gov. John Bel Edwards to sign or veto. The House is expected to take up SB1 on Thursday or Friday, with the three-week redistricting special session scheduled to end on Sunday.
Cortez said House members should tread carefully in considering whether they want to break a gentlemen’s agreement not to alter the map approved by the other chamber.
“If the House is going to amend the Senate bill, the Senate will amend the House bill,” Cortez said. “I don’t particularly like the House bill.”
Those words could be particularly influential with House members because they like the House map that would take effect next year. It passed 82-21.
At the root of the fight is the fierce loyalty for political insiders from St. Martin and Iberia parishes to keep Lafayette Parish out of Senate District 22 for fear that it might overpower the less-populated parishes. Lafayette Parish accounts for only 3% of Senate District 22 now.
Most of those involved are Republicans, including Cortez, Bishop and Mills.
Also closely watching what happens are Rep. Beau Beaullieu, R-New Iberia, and Rep. Blake Miguez, R-Erath. Both are considering a possible run for Senate District 22.
Yet another Republican looking at the seat is Craig Romero, currently the executive director of the Port of Iberia. He held Senate District 22 from 1992-2008.
Romero was replaced by Troy Hebert, who held Senate District 22 before Mills. Hebert had expressed interest in running for the seat as well next year.
But the new district boundaries have shifted him to Senate District 21, which is to the southeast and is represented by Sen. Bret Allain, R-Franklin, who is term-limited. Allain’s son Robert said recently he is interested in running for his father’s seat.
Now Hebert said he is looking at running to replace Bret Allain since he said the new Senate District 21 would include the Lafayette airport and several other major Lafayette entities, including Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Two Lafayette-based conservative radio talk hosts – Moon Griffon and Carol Ross – have pounded Cortez since Monday for shifting Bishop into the new Senate District 22. Hebert has jumped at the opportunity to appear on their programs and question Cortez’s motives.
“When you look at the map, it benefits Stuart Bishop,” Hebert said in an interview. Asked if this was deliberate, he said, “If it looks like a duck and quacks like a duck, it’s a duck.”
Cortez said his main motivation was addressing Ritter’s concern that Youngsville not be split between two Senate districts. “Stuart had nothing to do with it,” Cortez said.
Said Bishop, “I was not involved in this one bit. My options at this point are that I run for lieutenant governor or I run for home.”
Bishop owns Baldwin Redi-Mix, a concrete company.
Ritter said he asked Cortez not to divide Youngsville because that would dilute the influence of a city that has doubled in population over the past decade.
Having just one senator, Ritter said, “gives my people an opportunity to have a greater hand in electing the person who is selected.”