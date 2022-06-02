Two House-passed bills to aid students who are bullied, sexually assaulted, or who attend troubled public schools were killed Wednesday night amid criticism from Senate Finance Committee Chairman Bodi White.

One of the bills, by Rep. Barbara Freiberg, R-Baton Rouge, would allow students who are bullied and assaulted to leave and win access to the $5,400 per year in state aid to attend private school or pursue other education options.

It is House Bill 452.

The other measure would do the same for students of military families, those in foster care and children trapped in D- and F-rated schools.

It is House Bill 33 by Rep. Phillip DeVillier, R-Eunice.

Both of the proposals were shelved at the urging of White, who said his committee got 200-300 bills in recent days, just ahead of adjournment on Monday at 6 p.m.

"We do not know what kind of effect they are going to have," White said.

Freiberg opposed the push to have her legislation studied, saying it made more sense to let it take effect and see how it does.

"I think it is a critical issue in this state and I know most of you do too," she told the committee.

DeVillier noted that it was the second consecutive year that his plan breezed through most of the Legislature before dying near the finish line.

"I just worry about the kids in failing schools," he told senators. "They are not going to have another option."

Both bills were backed by The Pelican Institute for Public Policy and the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry.

"Last night's inaction on two parental choice bills was extremely disappointing," Erin Bendily, vice-president for policy and strategy at the Pelican Institute, said in an email.

"In a state where half of young kids are reading on grade level, where the highest performing public schools have less than half of kids performing at proficient levels and where bullying ranks the sixth highest in the nation, families with school age children need a lifeline," Bendily said.

"Now isn't the time for another study. The Louisiana Department of Education conducted one on these programs just last year. It's time for action."

That study stemmed from a 2021 request by state lawmakers.

Freiberg's bill won House approval 66-18.

DeVillier's bill passed 76-25.

Both also won approval in the Senate Education Committee before being sent to Senate Finance strictly to review their impact on the state budget.

Both bills were said to cost about $224,000 per year.

The bills would set up education savings accounts, and allow qualified families to access annual state education aid of about $5,400 for private schools, tutors, supplemental materials or other options.

Opponents called the accounts thinly-veiled vouchers.

They said they would benefit well-to-do-families but hurt low-income families by leaving too big a gap for private schools or other options.

Backers noted that, just before Freiberg's bill was shelved, Shannon Flores, a single mom who lives in Denham Springs who waited for more than eight hours to testify on another bill, said her oldest daughter was bullied and sexually assaulted in school.

"Parents of children should have a choice of schools where their children could function academically," Flores said.

That proposal, House Bill 194, would allow students with special needs to leave public schools and take the state aid with them.

It won committee approval and next faces action in the full Senate.

A fourth measure, Senate Bill 203, would do the same for students with reading problems.

It passed the Senate 24-13 and is awaiting a vote in the House.