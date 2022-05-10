Flanked by dozens of local mayors, school board members and sheriffs who gathered on the steps of the State Capitol on a blistering Tuesday afternoon, state Sen. Rogers Pope stepped to a podium and exhorted his colleagues to vote with the army of local elected officials supporting his bill to give them permanent control over Louisiana’s most generous corporate tax incentive.
“This is the people’s bill,” Pope, R-Livingston, said. “If we can’t get 26 votes on the Senate side … I’m disappointed in the state of Louisiana, quite frankly.”
His plaintive speech came after a string of local officials from both parties stumped for Senate Bill 151, which would enshrine in the state constitution the ability of locals to approve or reject industrial tax exemptions. That power was bestowed by Gov. John Bel Edwards, but it may vanish when he leaves office, as it’s never been made part of the Constitution. More than 300 officials, including Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and former legislators of both parties who are now parish presidents, signed an open letter in support of the effort.
The show of strength was no match for the state’s business lobby, however, the Senate voted 14-21 for the bill. It needed 26 votes, or two-thirds, to advance; it would have gone to a vote of the people if approved by the Legislature.
In his speech on the floor, Pope argued that local officials familiar with what it takes to run a government – not the distant state Board of Commerce and Industry – should make decisions on the lucrative tax breaks. An animated Pope said Louisiana is the only state that let an unelected state board decide “whether locals are going to give up their damn tax money.”
“I promise you you’ll see it again next year,” he added.
But the state’s premier business lobbies, including the Louisiana Association for Business and Industry and the leading oil and gas associations, had pushed against the bill. They argued the governor’s changes have been ham-fisted, and that putting local control in the Constitution would tie the state’s hands if officials needed to tweak the program in the future.
“Many many decades of very successful recruiting of major industries in Louisiana used the Industrial Tax Exemption Program very successfully,” said Sen. Robert Mills, R-Minden. “I can’t imagine why we complain about that. It’s the heart and soul of Louisiana.”
The bill’s ultimate demise was expected, with Sen. Jay Morris, a Monroe Republican who voted against the bill, saying “we all know where the bill is headed. It’s not going to make it.” Morris also groused that business groups didn’t want to compromise – he brought a failed amendment to dramatically change the program – because they think in two years a new governor will revert the program to its original, less restricted form.
Sen. Rick Ward, R-Port Allen, expressed frustration that ITEP has remained a divisive issue for years. He asked business groups and locals to work together on legislation: “In my 11 years here I haven’t seen y’all do that.” Ward voted against the bill.
The bill’s defeat is the latest chapter in a years-long battle by activists, led by Together Louisiana, to rein in ITEP’s excesses. The program for decades has given away billions in local property taxes, which fund schools, roads, bridges, cops and more, to manufacturers. The petrochemical plants that line the Mississippi River enjoyed complete protection from local property taxes for a decade after construction, and for many capital improvements after that.
Together Louisiana successfully pushed for Edwards to roll back the program, which now requires companies to get locals’ approval before winning a tax break. Previously, the obscure Board of Commerce and Industry had that power, and it approved virtually every request that came their way. The changes also banned certain routine maintenance and required environmental projects from qualifying for tax breaks, and rolled back the amount of exemption to 80%, among other things.
Pope’s bill originally called for enshrining all of Edwards’ changes into the constitution, but in an effort to win over more legislators, he pared it back to one thing: the ability of local governments to approve or reject the tax breaks.
As part of a last-ditch effort to win passage in the Senate, supporters gathered hundreds of signatures from local elected officials for an open letter that asked lawmakers to vote for “our basic right to control our local tax dollars.”
Brett Stassi, sheriff of Iberville Parish and a Democrat, gathered at the Capitol rally Tuesday afternoon and said before Edwards’ executive order, “corporations passed local government entities like a hobo passed a bank.”
The lobbying of local officials – the Louisiana Sheriffs Association, School Boards Association, Police Jury Association and others were supporting it – set up interesting political dynamics. While the conservative Legislature tends to favor business groups, local sheriffs and parish presidents also often hold considerable sway over lawmakers, especially in rural areas. Republicans hold a supermajority in the Senate.
Local officials in some communities have complained the massive scale of the program’s break has left them bereft of money, even as enormous industrial projects are being constructed. Cameron Parish, for instance, had trouble paying for a new school and funding its Sheriff’s Office despite the fact that two huge liquid natural gas export terminals were being built there.
Such apparent disconnects have helped build local opposition to the program.
LABI President Stephen Waguespack, in a statement celebrating industry’s latest victory, said Tuesday that the bill was “an attempt to make our state less competitive, lose jobs and turn away investment and economic growth.” He said ITEP is a “critical tool” in attracting investments and that “today’s vote is a step in the right direction to get us back on track and in the game.”