Both of Louisiana’s Republican senators, Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy, reiterated their pro-Life bona fides following the leak of a draft U.S. Supreme Court ruling that would overturn the landmark Roe v Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide.
But both men focused more in objecting to how the draft ruling became public.
“Preserving the Supreme Court’s integrity is vital, and this unprecedented leak attacks its independence and legitimacy,” Kennedy said in a statement. “For the sake of the court and Americans’ confidence in its independence, a thorough and robust investigation is needed to find and punish the leaker. As I’ve said many times before, Roe v Wade was wrongly decided and should be reversed.”
Cassidy, in an interview with Fox News, expressed certainty that someone who wants to keep abortion legal was responsible for the leak.
“It’s awful what they did,” Cassidy said. “They are attempting the manipulate the judicial process because the left is not getting what they want.”
Cassidy added that Democrats are not condemning the leak because “the left wants to destroy our political and judicial institutions.”
Gary Chambers Jr., one of two Democrats challenging Kennedy’s re-election this year, believes that someone who wants to overturn Roe v Wade made the draft ruling public, in an apparent effort to lock in the five-member majority.
“The draft opinion leaked by the Supreme Court is a cruel and calculated attack on our mothers, daughters and sisters across the country,” Chambers said in a statement. “A women's right to choose is between her and her doctor and nobody else. But let it be clear from the onset, poor women, Black women and women of color will suffer the most under this ruling.
“Make no mistake, it is about denying equal liberty to women, power and control and that is why we are standing up and fighting this hate fueled ruling to the end.”
Luke Mixon, the other Democrat challenging Kennedy, did not address the leak in a statement.
“I’m a pro-life Democrat, but I strongly support exceptions,” Mixon said. “I disagree with any decision that denies women access to health care in cases of rape, incest, or to protect the life of the mother. I also oppose any decision that threatens to jail women and doctors for abortion.”