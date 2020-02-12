The leader of Texas' health agency is set to become the next secretary of the Louisiana Department of Health, replacing former Sec. Rebekah Gee as the head of Louisiana's largest state agency, according to two sources and the Texas Tribune.

Courtney Phillips, currently the executive commissioner of the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, will soon be named Louisiana's health secretary by Gov. John Bel Edwards, the Texas Tribune reported. Two sources with knowledge of the move confirmed Phillips' hire is forthcoming.

As executive commissioner of the Texas Health and Human Services, Phillips administers more than 220 programs with 40,000 and operates a $78.5 billion budget – more than twice the size of Louisiana’s entire $32 billion operating budget. But two people close to the process say Phillips is from Baton Rouge and has family in Baton Rouge. Whenever she needs to travel, which is often, Phillips has to bring in a relative to Austin to take care of her son, said the two, who asked not to be identified for fear of being seen to betray confidences and of angering members of the Edwards administration, who has been keeping its contacts with Phillips close to the vest.

LDH has an annual budget of more than $15 billion and about 11,000 employees.

A legislator, also asking not to be named for fear of angering the governor, said he was aware that the administration was "seriously exploring" the possibility of bringing Phillips back to the agency where she worked for more than decade. Others around the State Capitol without direct knowledge nevertheless reported hearing conversations about the choice.

Phillips left Louisiana in April 2015 to run Nebraska's health department. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott named Phillips to run the Texas health department in October 2018.

Edwards spokeswoman, Christina Stephens, said Wednesday morning the administration has not announced a new health secretary. "As the governor has said, when we are ready to announce a health secretary, we will announce a health secretary," Stephens said.

Edwards said recently he had a long list of applicants for the job and was doing his due diligence to find a replacement to Gee, who led the agency throughout his first term. Gee oversaw a dramatic expansion of Medicaid that gave health coverage to nearly half a million people, and also faced criticism from Republican lawmakers for her administration of the program. Gee was paid $236,000 a year.

Phillips would not come to the phone to answer questions earlier this week, but her department’s public relations office released a statement Tuesday in response to a written list of specific questions: “Dr. Phillips remains the Executive Commissioner of Texas Health and Human Services, no change to her status.”

Gee's departure was one of two cabinet-level leadership changes to start Edwards' second term, after the head of Louisiana's National Guard retired in December.

Phillips holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Kinesiology and a Master of Public Administration, LSU. She received a doctorate in Public Policy from Southern University in Baton Rouge.

Under Republican Gov. Bobby Jindal, Phillips was deputy secretary, the second highest post at the agency then called Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals, for almost two years after having served as chief of staff the previous two years.

