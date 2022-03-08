Louisiana state representatives on Tuesday laid out an expansive list of documents and witnesses they will request – potentially using subpoenas – as members of a new panel tasked with reviewing Ronald Greene’s death in 2019 at the hands of Louisiana State Police.

Headlining the list is Kevin Reeves, who led State Police at the time of Greene’s death and stepped down as the scandal festered in the fall of 2020. Reeves, through his lawyer Lewis Unglesby, told Speaker Pro Tem Tanner Magee he would willingly come before the committee to answer questions. That could happen as soon as next week, when House leaders expect several current State Police officials to answer questions from the panel.

Magee chairs the new panel, created last month by House Speaker Clay Schexnayder to find out “who knew what and when” around Greene’s death. It was sparked in part by Associated Press reports raising questions about what Gov. John Bel Edwards knew about Greene’s death immediately after he was brutally beaten by troopers on a deserted roadside in Union Parish.

The committee will seek subpoena power to compel witnesses and produce documents if needed, Magee said. That’ll be done through a House resolution after the Legislature is gaveled in next week.

Magee, R-Houma, also said he expects Edwards, a Democrat who oversees State Police, to show up to the committee to answer questions in the future. Magee didn’t rule out pursuing a subpoena to compel the governor, but said the Edwards administration has said they will participate in the committee’s probe.

Christina Stephens, a spokesperson for Edwards, said he hasn't been invited yet but will "review any and all requests to our office for documents or testimony very seriously."

“I’m not interested in any sort of witch hunt for any particular person,” Magee said. “My only interest in this committee is to get to the truth. …And to also get some closure to the general public and to the Greene family.”

Unlike the ongoing criminal probes into troopers involved in Greene’s death, the committee’s work will take place in public. Magee acknowledged the criminal investigations may present roadblocks to getting full answers from witnesses, but expressed exasperation at how long it is taking to get a full accounting of what happened. No criminal charges have been filed in the case yet, as the three-year anniversary of Greene’s death approaches.

“They’ve had three years to criminally investigate these people,” Magee said. “S--- or get off the pot.”

Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections Secretary Jimmy LeBlanc and several current and former members of State Police brass, including former chief of staff Mike Noel, current chief of staff Doug Cain, and the superintendent, Col. Lamar Davis, will be asked to appear before the committee next week. State Police is technically under the purview of the Department of Corrections and Public Safety.

The bipartisan panel includes four Democrats and four Republicans.

Rep. Jason Hughes, D-New Orleans, said the legislative branch has a “duty and an oversight responsibility to seek the truth.”

“Ronald Greene’s death can be equated to a modern-day lynching,” Hughes said. “That’s just the facts.”

Relatives have said they were initially told Greene, a barber, died from injuries from a car crash following a high-speed chase.

But that version of events unraveled after bodycam footage emerged showing troopers punching, stunning and dragging a shackled Greene as he cried, “I’m your brother. I’m sorry. I’m scared.”

Federal prosecutors are investigating whether State Police brass obstructed justice to protect the troopers who brutalized Greene.

Representatives on the committee said they will ask for a long list of documents related to the case. Those include texts between Davis and Edwards, communications among State Police brass, Reeves’ journal, policies about preserving evidence and more. Magee acknowledged the list may have to be slimmed down.

A January report from the Associated Press report, highlighting a text Reeves sent to Gov. Edwards shortly after Greene’s death citing a “violent, lengthy struggle,” was the spark for Schexnayder to create the new committee. Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, told the news service that Edwards told him last June, after the body camera footage was public, that there was no need for action by the Legislature because Greene “died in a wreck.”

Edwards vehemently denied saying that, and has subsequently said he welcomes legislative oversight into the case.

Lawmakers also want to hear from the Union Parish Coroner’s Office, whose initial report stuck to the story that Greene died in a wreck. A later autopsy said troopers’ beating, shocking and restraining Greene, along with cocaine use, contributed to his death.

State Police, which routinely issues news releases about deaths, didn’t do so in Greene’s case. Instead, a spokesperson said, officials briefed local media in northeast Louisiana individually. Those news reports cited vague statements from State Police that Greene “became unresponsive after emergency responders arrived” following a crash and an “altercation” with troopers. In the month before the incident, Troop F, which is at the center of the Greene case, sent out several news releases about traffic deaths.