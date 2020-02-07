Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration is proposing new investments for early childhood education, colleges and K-12 schools in next year’s budget, but those increases rely on about $100 million that is not currently available because of a dispute with Republican legislative leaders.
Edwards’ Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne on Friday outlined the spending proposal in a legislative committee hearing, kickstarting the state budget process that will play out during the legislative session this spring.
The governor is seeking $25 million more for early childhood education, which Edwards has said is his top priority for education investments. He is asking lawmakers to spend $35 million more on colleges and universities and $39 million more on K-12 education, on top of the required increase in funding.
The proposal offers the most detailed look yet at Edwards’ plan for education funding, after running for reelection last fall on promises to increase pay for teachers and boost funding for early childhood education and higher education.
Though while Edwards campaigned on raising teacher pay for public school teachers for the second straight year, his proposal does not include a pay raise. Dardenne said local school districts could choose to use their increased funding to raise pay for teachers if they want to.
But because the governor’s administration was unable to reach a deal with House Speaker Clay Schexnayder and Senate President Page Cortez last week at a meeting of the Revenue Estimating Conference, the proposal is effectively more of a wish list than an actual budget. That’s because the Republican leaders refused to adopt a revenue forecast that would have given Edwards and lawmakers $103 million more to spend in the budget cycle beginning July 1. They instead proposed a lower forecast.
