Long before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, lawmakers and advocates had focused on Louisiana’s refusal to exempt pregnancies resulting from rape and incest from the state’s sweeping ban on abortions.
During the recent legislative session, Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards was called to explain why he previously signed anti-abortion legislation without rape and incest exceptions even though he backs such allowances to the ban. He was asked repeatedly if he would sign Senate Bill 342, which readied Louisiana for a prohibition that only allows terminating pregnancies to save the mother’s life.
“As I have said many times before, I believe women who are survivors of rape or incest should be able determine whether to continue with a pregnancy that is the result of a criminal act,” Edwards said.
Nevertheless, he signed and turned SB342 into Act 545 – without exemptions for pregnancies resulting from criminal assaults. Similarly, Republican Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed that state’s ban in 2019 saying he hoped to add the rape and incest exemptions later. Arkansas hasn’t yet.
Louisiana and Arkansas are among 10 states without rape and incest exclusions. The laws passed on the argument that exemptions erode the foundation position that life, therefore legal protections, begin at conception.
Still, only a few years ago mainstream Republicans, who opposed access to abortions, supported an avenue to end pregnancies that began with violent crime.
An overwhelming majority of Americans – 69% according to a May survey by the respected Pew Research Center – say abortions should be available for rape victims. But a majority of Louisiana lawmakers, while aware of the unpopularity of their absolutist anti-abortion position, as recently as four weeks ago refused to carve out that path.
Some lawmakers see a possibility of those exceptions being added to Louisiana’s ban, others don’t think that will happen anytime soon.
“If I saw a miracle, like the trigger ban being thrown out (by the courts), I think there's a chance, if we come back to do a new one (trigger ban), we may be able to get those exceptions in,” said Rep. Mandie Landry, a New Orleans Democrat who opposed outlawing abortions in Louisiana.
River Ridge Republican Sen. Kirk Talbot twice voted for the abortion ban without rape and incest exceptions this past legislative session. Still, he sees some colleagues may be open to making room for the exemptions sometime in the future. “I think it is a conversation worth having,” he said.
As far back as the 1980s, President Ronald Reagan opposed abortion but endorsed exceptions. The use of federal funds to pay for abortions, forbidden since 1977, was adjusted in 1993 and for nearly 30 years Medicaid money has been spent terminating pregnancies for rape and incest victims.
Equally as long the anti-abortion movement has defined life as beginning at conception and advocate positions that equate pregnancy termination with murder.
Alabama became the first state to stop including rape and incest exceptions in 2019. Soon Louisiana and eight other states passed similar laws saying the unborn child is a protected life regardless of the circumstances of conception.
“Abortion would only traumatize that woman further, as well as killing the life of her unborn child,” Sarah Zagorski said a press conference. She is with Louisiana Right to Life, the New Orleans-based group behind Act 545 and many of the state’s laws restricting access to abortion.
On the other side of the debate is the New Orleans-based LIFT-Louisiana, whose executive director, Michelle Erenberg, countered that forcing a crime victim – pregnant against her will by sexual violence – to carry an unwanted pregnancy and be reminded daily of the trauma for nine months, “that’s the cruelest thing imaginable.”
She added: “It’s an expression of how extreme the anti-abortion movement has become, how out of step they are with even the pro-life community.”
But given the power Louisiana Right to Life and the Baton Rouge-based Louisiana Family Forum hold to make or break political careers by grading a politician as not sufficiently pro-life enough, Erenberg said she isn’t optimistic that this Legislature would be willing to pass any exemptions.
The chairs of the Louisiana House and Senate health committees would get first crack at any bill seeking to add the rape and incest exceptions. Neither thinks such a move is plausible.
“I understand why they feel the way they do,” Rep. Larry Bagley said of those wanting the exemption. The Stonewall Republican chairs the House Health & Welfare Committee. “But it’s going to be hard to pass given the number of Republicans who are pro-life and are against it.”
Sen. Fred Mills, R-Parks, says the issue has been debated several times, intensely, over the years he has chaired the Senate Health & Welfare Committee, which suggests the rape and incest issue is not settled. “I can’t predict. It’d be like telling you what the weather will be like in two weeks,” he said.
The issue has arisen in some national campaigns – Herschel Walker’s effort to become a Republican U.S. senator from Georgia, for instance.
Roy Fletcher, who has run legislative and statewide campaigns in Louisiana since the 1980s, has been polling the issue for years and has found a vast majority of Louisiana voters continuously back such exceptions to an overall abortion ban, which they also support. Whether accommodation for rape and incest becomes a campaign issue next year, when all 144 legislators stand election, is a different story.
For the most part, political strategists advise against anti-abortion candidates muddying the campaign narrative by trying to explain why they also support exceptions, Fletcher said. Attacking an opponent for requiring a rape victim or a child to carry a pregnancy full term, certainly would be wedge issue, perhaps even successful in some districts. But campaigns call for simple messaging, not nuanced discussions. “That’s always been my advice: say you’re pro-life and move on,” Fletcher said.
House Majority Leader Rep. Blake Miguez, R-New Iberia, agrees, saying with the Roe decision so fresh, “the main talking point is going to be which legislators stood up and helped close those (abortion) clinics.” Another discussion about adding rape and incest exclusions is likely but not for a while, he added.
Family Forum head Gene Mills pointed out the Louisiana House debated the issue a mere month ago, on June 2, and the rape and incest exceptions were defeated on a near party-line vote of 37 for, including four Republicans, to 62 against, including one Democrat.
Democratic New Orleans Rep. Aimee Adatto Freeman lobbied her colleagues to add a rape and incest exception to Act 545, which was aimed at making nearly five decades of anti-abortion laws work together so Louisiana could transition easier into its near total ban on abortions once Roe was overturned. “We did work the floor and we thought we could find the 53 votes we needed. Obviously, we couldn’t,” she said.
Republican Rep. Beryl Amedée, a Terrebonne Parish lay pastor and ardent abortion opponent, said she was lobbied by Republican Baton Rouge Rep. Paula Davis and was given to believe supporters of the rape and incest amendment had about 20 votes. “Their vote count was not enough for it to pass,” Amedée said.
Davis voted against the amendment.
“I fully expect to see a bill like that this one again in the future, but I don’t see that it’ll succeed,” Amedée said.