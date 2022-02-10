While Democrats and human rights groups have loudly squared off over mapping the lines from which congresspeople and legislators will be elected for the next decade, redistricting proposals for the state’s utility regulators have barely raised a peep.
Two largely similar proposals setting new boundaries for the Louisiana Public Service Commission have moved through the process without much public debate.
After about two minutes Thursday – spent mostly reading the mandatory introduction to the measure – the state Senate voted 37-0 to approve Senate Bill 19, which redraws the district lines for the five elected members of the Public Service Commission. The House approved on a 101-0 vote Tuesday a remarkably similar measure in House Bill 2.
State Sen. Mike Reese, R-Leesville, and Rep. John Stefanski, R-Crowley, will need to work out the minor differences or persuade members of each chamber to choose one over the other before the special session ends Feb. 20. Neither Reese nor Stefanski returned calls on the legislation and its future.
“If you look at individual districts; that doesn’t change a whole lot, just a few precincts here and there,” PSC Chairman Lambert Boissiere III, D-New Orleans, said Tuesday.
True, few people care much about the PSC until the lights go out. That’s one reason why remapping for these positions lack the controversy compared to other posts. But utility regulators decide how much people pay for their electricity and natural gas – usually a homeowner’s second or third largest monthly bill. Each of the five commissioners represent about 931,550 constituents – more than congresspeople, more than any other official not elected statewide. This is one reason the PSC historically has been the launching pad for many a candidate with statewide ambitions from Huey Long to Kathleen Blanco.
Republican PSC Commissioner Eric Skrmetta’s 1st District, based in Metairie, includes fast-growing St. Tammany and Tangipahoa parishes. In 2011, the district included much of southern Livingston Parish and the eastern portion of Ascension Parish.
Both the Stefanski and Reese bills move the Ascension Parish precincts into Commissioner Craig Greene’s 2nd District, based in south Baton Rouge. “I will work to learn how to best serve those people who I would newly represent. At the end of the day, it’s in the Legislature’s control,” Greene said.
A key difference in the Reese and Stefanski legislation from the way the lines were drawn in 2011 is that both proposals move St. Mary Parish from Greene’s district to Commissioner Mike Francis’ 4th PSC District, which covers southwest Louisiana. The lower part of St. Martin Parish stays with Greene in SB19, but moves to Francis in HB2.
Francis, a Crowley Republican, said he favors the Reese bill. In that one, he picks up Morgan City and St. Mary Parish, where he spent much of his professional life in the oil and gas industry. “I’m okay with giving up Sabine and Catahoula,” he said.
Commissioner Foster Campbell, a Democrat who has spent nearly 20 years on the PSC and won’t run for a fifth term in 2026, said he wanted Avoyelles Parish, which has 29% Black population and would bolster the possibility of a Democratic candidate succeeding in a part of the state that has voted consistently and overwhelmingly Republican. Both measures were sponsored by Republicans and neither granted Campbell's wish to pick up Avoyelles.
“I wanted to give a Democrat a fighting chance,” Campbell said. “It’s a Republican district now. It was when I won it.”