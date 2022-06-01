The Louisiana Senate voted 34-0 to ask voters if they want to remove language about slavery from the state Constitution
The present wording in the Constitution banned slavery, but included an exception when “as punishment for a crime.” House Bill 298 sponsor Rep. Edmond Jordan, D-Brusly, argued that the slavery wording needed to be removed. If approved by voters statewide, the Constitution would allow the state to hold people convicted of crimes under terms of hard labor as part of a lawful administration of criminal justice.
Voters now will be asked their decision on removing the word “slavery” from the state Constitution on Nov. 8 when Louisiana elects congress people and a U.S. senator.