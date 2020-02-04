Democrats in the Louisiana House will chair five of 16 committees after voting as a bloc in favor of new House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, and Republicans will have firm control over the key panel that will handle redistricting following the 2020 census.
Schexnayder unveiled the full committee roster late Monday, giving lawmakers who supported him for speaker all but two chairmanships of House committees. Rep. Jack McFarland, R-Jonesboro, will chair the Agriculture Committee, and Rep. Lance Harris, R-Alexandria, will chair the Retirement Committee. Both backed Rep. Sherman Mack in the speaker's race.
Rep. Stephen Dwight, R-Lake Charles, one of Schexnayder’s key allies in the contested race for speaker, will head up the House and Governmental Affairs Committee. That panel will handle the crucial redistricting deciding congressional and other political district lines for the next decade.
Democrats will chair the Transportation, Criminal Justice, Insurance, Judiciary and Labor committees.
Still, Republicans have chairmanships of many of the key committees and hold a majority on the membership of every committee. In House and Governmental, Republicans hold an 11-6 advantage. While state Rep. Barbara Carpenter, D-Baton Rouge, chairs the Labor committee--where Gov. John Bel Edwards' minimum wage hike proposal will likely be heard--Republicans hold a 12-5 advantage over Democrats, with one no-party member.
In the previous term, under House Speaker Taylor Barras, Democrats chaired four committees, including Ways and Means, which handles tax matters. This time, both money committees--Ways and Means and Appropriations, which handles the budget--are controlled by Republicans.
Sam Jenkins, interim chair of the House Democratic Caucus, said, "we are dismayed that some parts of our goals were not met," but said he hopes Democrats will land atop other subcommittees and panels.
"However I think at this point what we will celebrate is the fact that we’ve got more leadership roles than we’ve had in recent history," Jenkins said.
Democrats had hoped for another chairmanship and additional vice chairmanships. Five of 16 chairs is roughly equal to the proportion of Democrats in the House--35 out of 105.
Over the past several months, a crop of Republicans waged an at-times acrimonious battle for House speaker, with influential GOP officials and donors backing Mack, R-Albany. But Schexnayder put together a coalition of 22 other Republicans, including key allies in Rep. Stuart Bishop and Dwight, along with all 35 Democrats and two independents, to win the speaker’s gavel. Forty-four other Republicans voted for Mack, who had the official endorsement of the House GOP delegation.
Mack supporters got five vice chairmanships of committees, including Mack himself, who will serve as vice chair of the judiciary committee. The chair of that committee will be Rep. Randal Gaines, D-LaPlace.
