Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed a bill aimed at ensuring college students are not going without food, Edwards' office said Monday.
The measure, House Bill 888, would allow colleges and universities to be designated as a "hunger-free campus" by meeting certain criteria, including an assessment on whether a campus food pantry is needed.
The bill won approval after nontraditional students testified there were times when they had to go without meals while they juggled school and other responsibilities.
The legislation won the support of Jim Henderson, president of the University of Louisiana System and others.
Which campuses are designated as hunger free would be up to the Louisiana Board of Regents.
To earn that designation schools would have to set up a task force that meets at least three times per year.
Students who get needs-based financial aid would have to be notified that they may qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, or SNAP.
The schools would also have to hold at least one anti-hunger awareness event per year.
Colleges that earn the designation will carry the title for two years, and it can be renewed.
The bill was sponsored by Rep. Barbara Freiberg, R-Baton Rouge.