A bill that would allow college athletes in Louisiana to profit from their name and likeness won easy approval Monday in the state Senate.

The measure, Senate Bill 60, cleared the Senate 32-0 and next faces action in the House.

Sen. Patrick Connick, R-Marrero, sponsor of the legislation, said 15 other states have passed similar bills and about two dozen more are considering doing so.

"This bill is sort of life changing to a lot of folks in a good way," Connick said.

"This will allow a student athlete to maintain his or her amateur status and also earn a living during their time in college," he added.

The legislation passed in a matter of minutes and only prompted minor questions from one senator.

Backers say there is urgency to act because LSU and other state schools could suffer if they are late allowing athletes to make money from their name.

The new rules could also offer a key recruiting advantage for colleges in states that enact them.

Connick's bill has gotten a heavy push from LSU leaders, including former gymnastics coach D-D Breaux.

Breaux told a Senate committee last month that many student athletes are only on partial scholarships and could benefit from being able to make money from their popularity.

The chief concern in the Senate has been whether LSU could make itself a target of the NCAA by being one of the leaders in a nationwide push to let athletes makes money from their image.

Others said Florida and other states are taking similar action, with varying dates on when the new practices would take effect, and that enacting the measure would put the state on solid legal ground.

The proposal is expected to get its first House hearing in the House Education Committee, which has been mired in controversy for weeks on race and other topics.

The two-month session ends on June 10.