The Louisiana Legislature began a special session Wednesday amid acrimony and accusations, and with no clear plan on how to comply with a federal court order to redraw congressional boundaries to add a second majority-Black district.
Both the Senate and House, after pointed comments in both chambers, voted to allow committees to start hearing map proposals Thursday and Friday.
But there is a huge split between Democrats and Republicans on whether the Legislature should pass a new map with a second majority-Black district, as U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick ordered on June 6, or let the issue play out in the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and, likely, the U.S. Supreme Court.
"It concerns me that we are now being asked to redo in just five days something that we passed by over two-thirds (votes) of both bodies after a very long year of work,” House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, told the House. "Members, the maps we passed after all that hard work are fair and constitutional."
Rep. Royce Duplessis, D-New Orleans, who is sponsoring a bill that would add a second majority-minority district, disputed Schexnayder’s comment that the court had asked the Legislature to tackle the issue again.
"We were ordered by a federal district court and by three federal appellate judges,” Duplessis said. “We are either going to respect the law or we are not going to respect the law.”
Dick has ordered the Legislature to pass by Monday a new map in which two of Louisiana’s six congressional district are majority-Black. The “status quo” map passed in February favors White Republicans in five of the six congressional districts and one Black Democrat.
The judge and others contend that, because Black residents make up nearly one-third of Louisiana’s population, it makes sense that one-third of Louisiana’s six congressional districts should be majority-Black.
Leaders of the GOP-controlled Legislature argue that their map complies with the U.S. Voting Rights Act, which targets practices that dilute Black voting strength. They say overhauling the map would disrupt communities without ensuring the election of a second Black candidate.
Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards, who praised Dick's ruling, called a six-day special session to do what the judge ordered.
Schexnayder and Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, have asked the court to extend the deadline for a new map until at least June 30. Both are scheduled to appear in Dick’s court at 9 a.m. Thursday for a hearing on the request.
The issue was equally heated in the Senate.
Sen. Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge, who is sponsoring a bill like the Duplessis measure that would create a second majority-Black district, said it made no sense to delay action on his plan, or to debate another bill with only one majority-Black district.
"How many times do we have to be told to do the right thing?” asked Fields, a former congressman himself.
Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, a key leader of mapmaking efforts in the Senate, disagreed.
"We did the right thing,” Hewitt told the Senate. “We deliberated as a legislative body and passed a map. We did what we always do.”
"People got to debate,” she added. “The public got an opportunity to weigh in. And we did our job.”
The Senate initially opted not to accelerate debate on bills by Fields and Hewitt, the latter of which mirrors the current map.
"I have a bad taste in my mouth on how we just started this short session,” said Sen. Gerald Boudreaux, D-Lafayette. “I think we are in a bad place.”
After a plea from Cortez, the Senate voted to send both bills to the Senate and Governmental Affairs Committee, which Hewitt chairs.
At 10 a.m. Friday, the House and Governmental Affairs Committee will hear four bills, including measures to create a second majority-Black congressional district by Duplessis and one by Schexnayder that mirrors the current map.
Rep. John Stefanski, R-Crowley, chair of the panel and a key figure in mapmaking efforts in the House, also questioned the need for another debate in the Legislature.
"One federal judge has said the state cannot use these maps,” Stefanski said.
But a parade of Democratic House members said it is clear the Legislature has to give voters a chance to elect a second Black congressional candidate, and that it can be done by Monday.
"The time is now,” said Rep. Vincent Pierre, D-Lafayette and chairman of the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus. “We can make this happen.”
Rep. C. Denise Marcelle, D-Baton Rouge, made the same point.
"Let’s do what is right,” Marcelle said. “Let’s do what the judges told us to do.”
Qualifying for Louisiana’s congressional seats opens July 20.
Capitol News Bureau editor Mark Ballard contributed to this report.