Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell, the state’s second longest serving public official and an early supporter of Gov. John Bel Edwards, wrote the governor Friday asking that he veto pay day loan legislation that has been sitting on his desk for the past week.

“The last thing Louisiana needs to combat its state ranking as second highest in poverty is payday loan shops luring more low-income people into high-risk, high-fee loans they cannot repay,” Campbell wrote to his fellow Democrat. “As published testimony against the bill shows, there are consumer-friendly options for borrowers that do not come with predatory terms like an interest rate of 36 percent and a monthly ‘maintenance fee’ of 13 percent of the original loan amount.”

The state's current payday loan system allows lenders to offer a loan of up to $350, due on a borrower's next payday. The most a payday lender can make per loan is $55.

Senate Bill 381 doesn’t replace or reform that system. It instead creates a new product.

Lenders who offer the new product outlined in SB381 would make most of their money off of a monthly “maintenance fee” worth up to 13% of the original loan amount.

For a $1,500 loan, that fee would come out to $195 a month.

Edwards staff didn’t immediately respond to request for comment about Campbell’s request for a veto.

Campbell, of Bossier Parish, was first elected as a state senator in 1976. In 2003, he joined the Public Service Commission and still sits on utility regulatory board, representing a district with constituents than a member of Congress. Campbell ran unsuccessfully statewide as Democrat for governor in 2007 and for the U.S. Senate in 2016. He also was one of Edwards’ earliest supporters.

Sponsored by Sen. Rick Ward III, R-Port Allen, SB381 advanced out of the Senate on April 19 on a 20-14 vote, just enough to pass. State Sen. Gary Smith, whose wife, Katherine Smith, is a registered lobbyist for one of the companies supporting the legislation, was the only Democrat in that initial vote to support the measure.

Smith he and his wife didn’t discuss the bill. Payday lenders are the "only place some individuals have to go to get a loan. They can't go to a bank. They can't go to a credit union,” he said.

A bi-partisan milieu was on both sides of the 54-35 final vote in the House on May 10.

Four Democratic senators voted with the 23-13 majority in the final vote the measure that sent the legislation to the governor. Six Republicans voted no in that final vote on May 16.

Louisiana Democratic Party Chair Katie Bernhardt said the party hasn’t met to take formal stance on the legislation. But Democrats generally oppose payday loans.

House Democratic Caucus Chair Sam Jenkins, D-Shreveport, said Friday Democratic legislators also haven’t met yet. “It’ll be something we caucus on,” he added.