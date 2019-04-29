The state tax-writing committee advanced three bills Monday that would replace the current individual income tax system with a flat tax of about 4 percent.
The House Ways & Means Committee approved three versions of a flat tax system.
Each measure is slightly different. The three sponsors will be working together to get a single piece of legislation to present to the full House.
All three would ask voters statewide to jettison the current system in favor of a tax rate of between 3.95 percent and 3.15 percent that everybody would have to pay. Each have different ways to lower the tax rates without creating a huge deficit in the revenues collected by the state.
The Tax Foundation supports a flat tax. But the Edwards administration favors graduated income tax rates, in which people making more money pay a higher rate than the poor, said Revenue Secretary Kimberly Robinson. That’s the system blue-ribbon panels have favored as more fair.
But the Edwards administration would like to see the end of the federal tax write-off, which is a crucial provision in all three flat tax proposals, she said.
Currently, individuals pay income taxes in three brackets – 2 percent, 4 percent and 6 percent – based on the individual’s annual income.
House Bill 416, by Rep. Barry Ivey, R-Central, would be a flat 4.15 percent for all taxpayers regardless of income level. But his measure comes with standard deduction of $12,500 for single filers and $25,000 for families. That means a family earning $30,000 would pay 4.14 percent taxes on $5,000 after the deduction is applied.
House Bill 191 by Rep. Zee Zeringue, R-Houma, would have 4 percent flat tax for everyone making more than $12,500 a year. His bill would eliminate most deductions.
“It’s pretty simple. It’s fair,” Zeringue said, adding that 72 percent of taxpayers who file jointly will receive a break and 90 percent of taxpayers who don’t itemize their deductions now would receive a tax cut.
House Bill 260, by Kenner Republican Rep. Julie Stokes would provide a 3.95 percent flat tax, eliminate the deduction for federal income taxes paid along with the standard deduction and personal exemptions plus limit itemized deductions to charitable contributions and mortgage interest in excess of the federal standard deduction.
Stokes said she, Ivey and Zeringue would work together to come up with a single instrument, “if there’s any political will for this on the House floor.”
All three bills would do away with allowing state taxpayers to deduct what they pay in federal incomes taxes. Because that exemption is in the state Constitution, voters across the state would have to decide on a flat tax system.
The legislators, Robinson and others say allowing state taxpayers to deduct the federal taxes they paid is bad policy because it ties the state treasury to the serendipity of federal tax decisions. When federal taxes go down, as they did in 2017, the state taxpayers end up paying more in state taxes. When federal taxes go up, state taxpayers receive a larger refund from the state.
Jan Moller, of the Louisiana Budget Project, said he is heartened that the three Republicans have worked hard to end the federal deduction and to pursue the flat tax without blowing a hole in the budget.
“But we have some heartburn with flat tax reforms,” Moller said. Flat tax proposals, at least when aimed at collecting the same amount money as the existing systems leans towards a regressive system.
Usually taxpayers with little income and those with the highest incomes see a reduction in their tax bills. But the middle-income taxpayers – those making $40,000 to $60,000 annually – see a slight increase, he said. But Moller is withholding final judgment until the three legislators craft the final frameworks and he can put pencil to paper.
“We’re watching all of these bills very carefully,” Moller said.