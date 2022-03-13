Governors have traditionally reigned supreme in Baton Rouge, using their expansive powers to choose the legislative leadership and then muscle their priorities through the Legislature year after year.

But GOP lawmakers gave notice they were no longer beholden to tradition when they took office in 2016 and installed their own speaker of the House, over the opposition of John Bel Edwards, the newly seated Democratic governor.

Since then, Republicans have repeatedly used their legislative majority to challenge Edwards on taxes, the budget, education and pandemic-related issues, but the governor has deftly won nearly every battle.

Lawmakers convene on Monday for a 90-day regular session at a time when they have gobs of extra money to spend. On the rare occasions when that has happened in the past, governors were virtually unstoppable in passing their agenda because of their ability to reward or punish legislators with infrastructure projects in their districts.

But Republican lawmakers, not backing down this year, have positioned themselves to fight Edwards again on issue after issue. That will be especially true in the 105-member House, which is more partisan and less collegial than the 39-member Senate.

Republican lawmakers are pushing measures that would roll back the governor’s authority to establish mandates during public health emergencies and that would limit his ability to determine which infrastructure projects are budgeted.

Republican lawmakers are pushing measures that would target transgender athletes, prevent vaccines from being administered at schools and prohibit teaching that says one race or ethnic group is inherently superior or inferior to others.

Republican lawmakers are also pushing measures that would begin to phase out a temporary sales tax, and they are not yet on board with his major priorities – to raise K-12 teacher pay by at least $1,500 per year and set aside $500 million to build a new bridge over the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge.

“There will definitely be some pushback,” said Rep. Mark Wright, R-Covington, who chairs the Transportation Committee. Noting that Edwards is nearing the end of his tenure, he added, “Political capital starts to go down. You’ll see some curtailing of things.”

Edwards, however, remains confident that he’ll retain the upper hand in the State Capitol, even while he warned lawmakers against pushing divisive social issues that will appeal to base supporters but do little to improve the lives of Louisiana residents.

“We have a historic opportunity that doesn’t come to us very often in order to come together and make transformational investments both in recurring general fund dollars for things like education but also one-time dollars for things like infrastructure,” Edwards said in an interview.

Legislators also will take up another issue that has pitted Republicans against Edwards after the governor on Wednesday vetoed the redistricting of the state’s six congressional seats. Edwards wants a map that creates a second Black-majority district, saying that’s only fair in a state where one-third of the residents are African-American. Doing so could cost U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow, R-Start, her seat in northeast Louisiana.

Senate Bill 5 passed during the special redistricting session in February with 64 votes in the House, six short of the two-thirds threshold needed to override the governor. Four Republicans were among the nine House members who didn’t vote, indicating that the GOP would be close to blocking his veto. SB5 passed the Senate with 26 votes, the bare majority needed for an override.

The predominant issue for lawmakers this year is the unprecedented amount of extra funds available, thanks to money sent to states by Congress, conservative budgeting practices in Louisiana last year and stronger-than-expected tax revenue in the state this year.

In all, Edwards and legislators have $3.4 billion in one-time money to spend, about 10 times the normal amount.

Edwards and legislative leaders agree they want to avoid a repeat of what happened in 2008 when the state Treasury was overflowing with revenue generated by recovery spending after hurricanes Katrina and Rita.

The Legislature and then-Gov. Bobby Jindal cut taxes believing that doing this would generate enough investment to pay for itself with increased tax revenue. That didn’t happen, and Edwards was saddled with a $2 billion deficit when he took office.

Edwards, then a state representative from Amite, was among the legislators who in 2008 approved the tax cut unanimously, a vote he now calls “a mistake.”

The lawmakers agree they should spend the $3.4 billion during this year’s regular session on upgrading roads, bridges, water systems and other fixed projects that deliver a big bang for the buck, such as repaying money owed to the federal government to avoid big interest payments in the future.

Edwards says the state’s biggest infrastructure priority is the $500 million for a new bridge in Baton Rouge, which would be built south of Interstate 10, and the connecting roadways. The final tab could reach $2 billion to alleviate the back-ups in crossing the existing bridge that extend east into Baton Rouge and west toward Lafayette.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity,” Edwards said. “If you don’t put aside money when you have it available, then you’re not going to advance the project later. If you set aside the funding now, you let the federal government know that you are sincere about it, and you can better compete for the discretionary grant dollars that will be coming down from the U.S. Department of Transportation. You also let the private sector know. This will be built with a private-public partnership.”

But Rep. Jerome "Zee" Zeringue, R-Houma, who chairs the House budget-writing committee, said lawmakers are skeptical at setting aside the full $500 million since state Transportation officials have yet to determine the exact site and are years from beginning construction.

“Until we have more certainty, putting all of that money for that project might not serve the state’s needs,” Zeringue said. “Other projects could use that money.”

Edwards’ other big priority is boosting pay for teachers by $1,500 per year and for support workers by $750 per year, at a total cost of $148 million. That money would come from the pot of money used for annual spending, which is separate from the one-time dollars available for infrastructure spending.

“We need teachers to make sure they know we value them,” Edwards said in a speech Wednesday to Ellevate Louisiana, a women’s policy group. “You cannot do that if you don’t pay them.”

Teachers in Louisiana are paid an average of $51,566 per year, which is the 12th highest in a 16-state region tracked by the Southern Regional Education Board. The 16-state average is $55,205, or almost $10,000 below the national average.

Edwards is proposing to increase spending on early childhood education as well by $50 million to provide schooling for more low-income kids and to increase pay for pre-K teachers who earn poverty-level wages.

Republicans are questioning whether the state can afford the $1,500 teacher pay raise in future years.

“If you don’t have the money in two years to pay for that, how can you sustain it?” asked Rep. Jack McFarland, R-Jonesboro, who leads the House Conservative Caucus.

The state could afford it if lawmakers renew a temporary .45-cent sales tax that they approved in 2018 but that expires in mid-2025. It raises about $425 million per year and costs the nearly 70 percent of Louisiana households that earn $50,000 or less about $65 per year, according to LSU economist Jim Richardson. A household earning $100,000 pays about $130 per year for the temporary sales tax.

Republicans, however, are voicing little support today for renewing the tax before 2025.

"The state budget is education and health care. Those are the two areas that will be impacted," said state Sen. Gerald Boudreaux, of Lafayette, who heads the Senate Democratic caucus.

In the meantime, Rep. Tony Bacala, R-Prairieville, is sponsoring a bill to reduce the temporary sales tax next year by .1-cent to .35-cents.

“This year we could reduce it a little bit and a little bit next year,” he said. “So when it goes away, we’re not dealing with a .45-cent revenue hole.”

Republicans in the Senate are not likely to support that proposal. Sen. Bret Allain, R-Franklin, who chairs the Senate tax committee, is focused on trying to rewrite the state’s convoluted Inventory Tax Credit program.

State Rep. Larry Frieman, R-Abita Springs, has bills that challenge the governor’s authority on vaccine mandates and infrastructure spending. He said he doesn’t fear the possible consequences of incurring Edwards’ wrath.

“I’m not going to shy away from passing good legislation because I think the governor will take away money for my district,” he said.

Taking center stage during the regular session once again will be Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, and House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales. Neither responded to an interview request.

Cortez, a furniture store owner and former history teacher, has guided the Senate with a sure hand and has willingly worked with Edwards.

“His agenda is not always mine,” Edwards said. “But one of the things I appreciate about Page is he will always look for those areas where there is agreement.”

Edwards described his relationship with the speaker as “strained.”

Schexnayder, who did not graduate from college and owned a car mechanic shop, has had difficulty corralling the competing interests in the House. He was elected to his position in January 2016 by a coalition of Democrats and Republicans, to the dismay of conservative Republicans. He has toggled back and forth between supporting the different political factions.

In July, Schexnayder predicted his chamber would override Edwards on a bill vetoed by the governor that barred transgender athletes from participating in high school events. Doing so would have been a big deal because no governor had been overridden in nearly 30 years. Instead, the speaker fell short by a stinging two votes.

Schexnayder then removed two Democrats as committee chairmen who had originally voted for the transgender bill but switched to support Edwards on the failed override.

That damaged his relationship with Democrats, said Rep. Sam Jenkins, of Shreveport, who heads the House Democratic caucus, adding that he hoped Schexnayder would take steps to repair it.

One potential wild card will be the work of a bipartisan committee created by Schexnayder in February to study the death of Ronald Greene, the Black motorist who died while in State Police custody. Schexnayder said recent comments by Edwards about what he did or didn’t know prompted the move.

Chairing the eight-member committee is Rep. Tanner Magee, R-Houma and the speaker pro tem.

"I’m not interested in any sort of witch hunt for any particular person,” Magee said at its first meeting, in words that might reassure Edwards.

Speaking in an interview about the upcoming session, Magee said there will be ebbs and flows over the 90 days.

“We get along, but we also get mad at each other, then we come back together,” he said.