In a late-session surprise, the Louisiana House has overwhelmingly approved a bill that would bar third graders with reading problems from moving to the fourth grade.

Around 4,500 of Louisiana's third graders could be affected if the bill becomes law, depending on where the state sets the bar for passage, officials said.

The push is aimed at duplicating a Mississippi law that, backers say, helped spark extraordinary reading gains for children in that state.

The House earlier this month backed the bill, 84-12, and the legislation is awaiting a hearing before the Senate Education Committee.

The measure drew support from Republicans and Democrats alike in what could be Louisiana’s most dramatic bid to tackle seemingly intractable literacy problems.

The margin of the vote was a surprise, especially since forcing students to repeat a grade for failing to meet special state standards has long sparked controversy.

Years ago, requiring fourth graders and eighth graders to repeat the grade because they could not pass the Louisiana Educational Assessment Program, or LEAP, sparked widespread protests.

Despite the one-sided House vote, the bill faces major hurdles.

The plan is sure to trigger arguments at its next stop in the Senate Education Committee, where the measure needs to advance before any possible debate on the Senate floor.

The bill also represents something of a sea change, always a tall order in the Legislature and especially so since the session ends June 6.

No one disputes that Louisiana has staggering literacy problems among its youngest children.

Less than half of students from kindergarten through third grade are reading on grade level, which has sparked alarms from state education leaders, advocates and the Legislature.

The proposal, House Bill 269, would require that students who perform on the lowest achievement level in reading by the end of the third grade repeat the grade.

The student would also undergo extensive remedial work, including at least 90 minutes per day during school to work on phonics, fluency, comprehension and other strategies.

Freshman state Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville, sponsor of HB269, noted that students cannot expect to be taught reading in the fourth, fifth or sixth grades.

"If you oppose this, you want to promote kids who can't read," said Nelson, 35.

What sparked the debate here is when Nelson noticed dramatic gains in reading skills among students in Mississippi, which mirrors Louisiana for its entrenched poverty and generations of struggles in public school achievement.

A 2013 Mississippi law requires third graders to pass a reading assessment — they are given three tries — to qualify for promotion to the fourth grade. Intervention is included after each retest.

Student reading skills are assessed three times per year in kindergarten, first, second and third grades, according to the Mississippi Department of Education.

Mississippi finished first in the nation for gains on the national report card, with fourth-grade children making the biggest improvement in reading and math between 2017 and 2019.

"We can look at Mississippi, which is really an apples-to-apples comparison, and say this works," Nelson said.

He said fourth graders in Mississippi rose from 49th to 29th in the U.S. in literacy.

The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education has taken a neutral stance on Nelson's bill.

Educators here disagree on whether it makes sense to retain students, question how soon the state could be prepared to do so, and exactly how much of the reading gains in Mississippi can be attributed to the promotion law.

During House debate, Nelson said about 8% of third graders in Mississippi failed to meet the passing standard in the first year, which would be about 4,500 students in Louisiana.

State officials said in 2021 a total of 19% of third graders scored unsatisfactory on an annual English language arts assessment — about 9,500 students.

Nelson's bill would take effect with the 2023-24 school year.

It includes exceptions, including for students with disabilities, those who meet the standard on an alternative test approved by BESE, and cases where a teacher recommends promotion for the third grade despite reading struggles.

Most of the House debate focused on details of the proposal, not whether the move make sense.

State Rep. Jason Hughes, D-New Orleans, a longtime literacy advocate in the Legislature, praised Nelson's measure.

Hughes said the state can create all kinds of jobs, but if students cannot read, it does not matter.

"Did you know that we are in a state of emergency when it comes to literacy?" he said. "The statistics are absolutely devastating."

Hughes added, "We have to take drastic action in order to save our children, to put them on a path to prosperity rather than prison."

John Wyble, president and CEO of The Center for Literacy and Learning, said Nelson's bill is part of a multi-prong effort to improve literacy.

"There is numerous research that follows third-grade reading as the pinnacle grade level for future success indicators," Wyble said in an email.

"It is during this year that students are transitioning or have already transitioned from the foundational skills level to the fluent word-reading stage," Wyble said. "This is one step closer to helping shape our current and future literacy landscape."