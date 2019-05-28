The effort to legalize sports betting in Louisiana couldn’t survive a second trip through the House Appropriations committee.

On overwhelming votes the panel rejected Senate Bill 153 by Metairie Republican Sen. Danny Martiny, which would allow the state’s 20 casinos to offer wagering on professional and collegiate sporting events.

That leaves the effort to legalized on life support.

Legislation that would set up the tax and regulation of sports betting, which was approved last week by the same committee, could be amended on the House floor when it comes up later this afternoon.

House Bill 587 by Rep. Joseph A. Marino III, No Party-Gretna, includes a 13% tax on net proceeds from wagering at the state's casinos. Of that amount, 10% would go to help fund early education programs aimed at children from birth to three-year-olds. Licensing fees would go to pay Louisiana State Police for the necessary background checks of the betting operations personnel.

Two percent of the tax proceeds would go to the parishes where the casinos are located and 1 percent, up to $500,000, would help fund help for problem gamblers. If tax collections exceed that amount, and that’s not expected, any additional dollars would go to early childhood education programs.

Marino said they could take the legalizing language from Martiny's rejected bill and attaching it to HB587, which already came up four votes shy of passage on the House floor last week.

Supporters met over lunch behind closed doors to decide how to handle what they acknowledge is technically feasible – amending HB587 – but practically difficult – getting 70 votes to pass the legislation. Otherwise, the legalization effort is dead for this session.

Conservative Protestants, who have fought gambling for decades, again trotted out the same statistics showing the social and governmental costs of problem and pathological gamblers.

“We are betting the farm on gambling, which harms our people,” said Will Hall, of the Louisiana Baptist Convention. “We’re hurting our families more by investing more in gambling.”

But the legislation was stuffed by the committee with so many amendments that even the casinos withdrew support. “You have now put enough baggage on this plane that it will not get airborne,” testified Wade Duty, the executive director of the Louisiana Casino Association. Lawmakers, many of whom didn’t vote for the bill after their changes were adopted, gave horseman a cut, required the statistics on which many bets are based to come only from the professional leagues, and opened the door to allow sports betting at the state’s 2,800 video poker establishments, such as truck stops and bars.

About 40 states already have legalized sports betting or are in the process of doing so since the U.S. Supreme Court last year allowed the states to participate in what previously had been a very limited enterprise.

