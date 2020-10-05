Voting on largely party lines, Republicans in the Louisiana House Appropriations committee Monday advanced legislation that could cost local governments state dollars if police budgets are reduced. But passage came at a political price for House Bill 38’s chief sponsor, Republican Rep. Lance Harris, of Alexandria. One opponent, Democratic Rep. Gary Carter, of New Orleans, who called the measure a “political stunt” and demanded Harris return his campaign contribution.
Harris is running for the 5th U.S. Congressional seat that is being vacated by U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, R-Alto.
His proposed legislation would require universities, parishes and municipalities to notify the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget, in writing, of any reductions in law enforcement funding and to appear before the panel is dropped 10% or greater. If the legislative committee, comprised of members of both the House Appropriations and Senate Finance committees, finds that the budget cuts have a “significant and harmful” effect on public safety then the university or local government would lose its money for construction projects and its appropriations from sales tax dedications.
Noting that some protests in some jurisdictions have included a cry for “defunding the police” as part of the issues to consider in response to the number of African-Americans improperly killed by law enforcement around the country, Harris argued that this measure would protect safety of Louisiana residents. And without adequate safety a community’s economy could suffer.
Harris pointed to a student protest at Tulane University, but acknowledged that neither the private New Orleans school nor any local government in Louisiana has supported taking money from the police.
Democrats voiced concerns that universities routinely have their state appropriations reduced and often have to resort to across the board cuts. Some police departments, wanting to increase salaries, reduce other programs.
Harris said countered that the members of the joint legislative committee are reasonable people who would take such circumstances into consideration.
“It’s a precautionary measure to make sure that we do not have a municipality that defunds their police department,” Harris said.
One outgrowth of the protests over African Americans being killed by law enforcement is the amount of money being spent by police, for instance, on military-style weapons, equipment, and training. “Defund the police” means redirecting money from some of the more physically aggressive policies to programs such as training to deescalate situations or better handle mentally ill people.
But among some partisans, “defund the police” means taking away money and shutting down law enforcement altogether.
Democrats also argued that HB38 was yet another measure that gave the state control over policies local government and university boards have authority to do. And, it was noted, the step was being taken without Harris having actually spoken to local and higher education officials.
Rep. Carter grilled Harris on what he knew about the City of New Orleans. What’s the amount of the city budget? How much is spent on law enforcement? How many officers are on the NOPD force? Harris had no answers.
“I think it’s nothing but a political stunt,” Carter said.
He added that because of the work the two had done together, he sent a check in support of the Republican’s congressional campaign. “I want it back,” Carter said of the check.
Harris said he would return the contribution.
