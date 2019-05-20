A long-running dispute between Baton Rouge City Hall and the state Municipal Police Employees’ Retirement System over the amount of retirement benefits owed to the city’s police officers could finally be nearing an end.
MPERS, which administers pension benefits to city police throughout the state, has challenged a practice in Baton Rouge that let BRPD officers use overtime as part of the calculation for their retirement benefits. The practice is against state law, MPERS has argued, and effectively boosts the amount of retirement benefits owed to the officers.
The problem erupted in late 2017, when MPERS said it would reject the retirement applications for officers hired since 2000 because of the issue. A standoff emerged between MPERS and the city, though it later thawed as negotiations got underway.
Now, State Rep. Tony Bacala, a member of the MPERS board, is pushing a bill that represents a compromise between the city, police union and retirement system.
The legislation would let the retirees count the overtime in their retirement benefits, as long as the city of Baton Rouge picks up the tab. In the future, BRPD will follow state law where overtime is not used in overtime calculations, Bacala said.
“This will essentially avoid about 1,100 separate lawsuits for us,” said Ben Huxen, the executive director and general counsel for MPERS.
Lawmakers have advanced the legislative fix most of the way through the process at the State Capitol, after a committee backed the bill Monday afternoon. It heads next to the state Senate.
“We’re seeking to fix a problem with this bill,” Bacala said.
It is not clear how much money is at stake with the issue. An analysis done on the legislation was unable to determine how much in additional costs the retirement system or city would take on.
Without the legislative fix, benefits and contributions “may need to be reversed,” the analysis says, and MPERS would need to consider recovering overpayments made to current retirees.
The bill sailed through the House on a 98-0 vote, and has not seen opposition in committee hearings in the House or Senate.
After threatening to withhold retiree benefits until the issue was resolved, Huxen said the system has given retirees the option of taking the higher or lower calculation while the different sides work out a solution.
Mayor Sharon Weston Broome took a firm stance on the issue last year after MPERS announced it would reject retirement applications, with the mayor vowing to stand behind the police officers.