The Louisiana House Education committee advanced Wednesday Senate-passed legislation that would ban transgender youth from participating in competitive sports with athletes not of their same gender at birth.
Senate Bill 44 is the same measure that the Legislature approved last year, was vetoed by Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards that lawmakers were unable to overturn.
Republican State Sen. Beth Mizell, of Franklinton, said she is annoyed that her measure has been dubbed a transgender discrimination bill. The Fairness in Women's Sports Act would require athletes to participate only with others of the same “biological sex” as listed on their birth certificates.
Mizell argues that men transitioning to women are physically bigger and stronger than the women with whom they now compete – and that’s unfair.
“Women are displaced and asked to sit down and say nothing when their competition levels changed,” Mizell said.
A number of opponents testified often emotionally – one was ousted from the hearing – that the legislation focuses attention on already vulnerable youngsters.
Only one, no more than two students in any single school, perhaps a whole parish, identify as transgender, testified Sarah Jane Guidry, executive director of the Forum for Equality, a lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender, LGBT, human rights organization.
“We can’t have a policy that starts off singling out and isolating young people,” Guidry said. “This bill is far more sweeping than it looks.”
The legislation, approved 7-1 by the panel, now heads to the full House for consideration. SB44 cleared the state Senate April 19 on a 29-6 vote.
