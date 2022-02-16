Republicans employed their numerical advantage once again on Wednesday as they turned aside objections from Black Democrats in approving new boundaries for the state House and the state Senate.
The votes by legislative committees in each chamber set the stage for a final vote on Thursday in both the House and the Senate to create maps that would establish the district lines for the following decade beginning with next year’s legislative elections.
House members from the Acadiana region may make a last-minute attempt to amend the Senate map to alter two or three Senate districts.
Beyond that, with Republicans enjoying an overwhelming advantage in both chambers, it appears that only two barriers exist to the new maps taking effect.
One is a possible veto by Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat. The other is an expected court challenge by the American Civil Liberties Union and/or the NAACP Legal Defense & Educational Fund Inc., arguing that lawmakers violated the 1965 Voting Rights Act by not creating enough Black-majority districts.
Under the legislation, the House and the Senate would each maintain the current number of Black-majority districts – 29 in the 105-member House, or 27%, and 12 in the 39-member Senate, or 30%.
The new maps will help determine beginning in 2024 whether lawmakers raise or cut taxes, strengthen anti-abortion laws, weaken election protections for Black voters, spend more or less on public education – and dozens of other public policy issues.
Black legislators have argued since the special redistricting session began on Feb. 1 that the new maps should add several more Black Senate and House members to correspond to Black people representing about 33% of the state’s population.
Republicans have turned aside those objections time and time again, including before the House and Governmental Affairs Committee on Wednesday.
Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, told the committee members that adding two Black Senate districts would have required creating gerrymandered lines that looped entirely around other districts.
Two Black lawmakers – Rep. Sam Jenkins, D-Shreveport, and Rep. Rodney Lyons, D-Harvey – questioned Cortez on his thinking in drafting Senate Bill 1, the Senate remap. But neither challenged Cortez’s answers, perhaps out of respect for the power of his office or from a recognition that the committee was going to approve the map anyway.
It did so on a 9-4 vote, with all White members voting for it and all four Black lawmakers voting against it.
The biggest objection came from Rep. Mike Johnson, R-Pineville, who complained that six different senators under SB1 would divide Rapides Parish and its 130,000 residents.
“I’m worried about how that diminishes our parish’s power,” Johnson told Cortez, noting that each senator would likely care more about a more populous part of his district.
Cortez countered that maintaining a Black-majority district that cuts through Rapides Parish up to Lincoln Parish in north Louisiana, along with the various population shifts in Louisiana over the past decade, led him to draw the map that way. Johnson voted for the bill.
The committee shot down an attempt by Rep. Cedric Glover, D-Shreveport, to change the House map to create another Black-majority district.
On the other side of the State Capitol, the Senate and Governmental Affairs Committee approved the House map, 5-2, also on racial lines.
No senators asked substantive questions of Rep. John Stefanski, R-Crowley, who has been handling the new House map, embodied in House Bill 14.
Cortez and Stefanski told members of each committee that they sought to create as many districts as possible that would re-elect incumbents. While neither noted it, this has helped win passage of the legislation and helps lock in the current Republican advantage.
The new boundaries for the House and Senate both account for a population drop in northwest Louisiana and a gain in south Louisiana over the past decade.
Under SB1, the district represented by Sen. Barrow Peacock, R-Shreveport, would shift to an area north of Lake Pontchartrain. Peacock has not railed against the proposal, but he was the only Republican who voted against SB1 when the Senate approved it Monday on a 27-12 vote.
Sen. Regina Barrow, of Baton Rouge, was the only Democrat who voted yes, but she said afterward she meant to vote no. Senate rules do not allow her to change the vote.
If Barrow and Peacock both vote no on final passage, the final margin of 26-13 would be the bare minimum needed to override a veto down the line if Edwards decides to try to block the bill in the coming days.
Under HB14, the district represented by Rep. Kenny Cox, D-Natchitoches, would shift to the Mid-City neighborhood in New Orleans.
How do you eliminate potential political opponents? One state rep tried to move them out of her new district
Stefanski secured an 82-21 margin in the House on Monday for the House remap, including the support of 12 Democrats, five of whom are Black. So a veto by Edwards of HB14 seems unlikely since he would have to hold the override vote to fewer than 70 votes.
Under the current legislative boundaries, Republicans hold a 27-12 advantage in the Senate while in the House there are 68 Republicans, 34 Democrats and three political independents.
Analysts expect the Senate under SB1 would likely gain one Republican seat, while Republicans under HB14 might gain one to several seats in the House.