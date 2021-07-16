Louisiana lawmakers will return to Baton Rouge for an unprecedented session aimed at overriding the vetoes of Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards, after a majority of legislators signaled their intent to convene the veto session.
House Speaker Clay Schexnayder said in a statement Friday the Legislature will hold the first-ever veto session, which begins next week.
“In accordance with the Louisiana Constitution and the will of the majority of its members, the Legislature will return to Baton Rouge to consider overriding vetoes made by Governor Edward’s this session,” Schexnayder said. “This is democracy in action.”
Republican lawmakers are energized by Edwards’ vetoes of two politically-charged bills: one that targets transgender athletes and another to eliminate permitting requirements for carrying concealed guns.
Whether Republicans are able to successfully override one or more of Edwards’ vetoes remains an open question. While it only takes a majority of each chamber for lawmakers to convene a veto session, it takes two-thirds for them to actually override any vetoes.
Of 105 House members, 70 didn't send in ballots to cancel the veto session, meaning exactly two-thirds felt a veto session was necessary. In the Senate, 27 of 39 members, one more than two-thirds, signaled support for a veto session. The House is down a member in a Democratic district, which means that seat won't count as a vote for an override. At least one Republican Senator--Ronnie Johns, of Lake Charles--will miss the session.
Leadership will need to hold the line with little margin for error in both chambers to be successful, facing what is certain to be intense pressure from the governor and outside groups.
Under the Louisiana Constitution, a veto override session is automatic unless a majority of the House and Senate--53 in the House, 20 in the Senate--send in ballots saying it’s unnecessary. Historically, though, the Legislature has always nixed the veto session.
This year, the House and Senate--Republicans hold strong majorities in both chambers--broke with decades of tradition to approve the veto session. The ballots were due Thursday at midnight, and staff tabulated them Friday morning. A list of how members voted was not immediately available.
The session begins July 20 and must adjourn by July 24.
Schexnayder came out in favor of a veto session soon after Edwards vetoed the bill to prohibit transgender women and girls from competing in sports that correspond with their gender identity.
Outside pressure has poured in on both sides of the issue. Sheriffs across the state recently staged a press conference urging lawmakers to uphold Edwards’ veto of the gun bill. About 450 pastors around the state have signed a petition asking legislators to override Edwards on the transgender bill.
Rep. Blake Miguez, chair of the House Republican delegation, said earlier this week Schexnayder and Senate President Page Cortez will have to flex their political muscle to get the votes, especially since Republicans cannot override a veto by themselves in the House.
Any bill that Edwards vetoed is theoretically up for a possible override in the veto session.