Louisiana receives half its revenues from the federal government – more than any other state but Wyoming and Alaska.
The federal government is contributing $19.7 billion in revenues to the $38.6 billion proposed budget legislators will begin considering next week, according to budget documents.
It’s not just grants to help recover from the pandemic and disasters. Louisiana has long received nearly half its money from the federal government to augment programs that help the roughly 20% of the population living in poverty and the 50% of the state’s residents who struggle month-to-month because of low pay, experts say.
In the current fiscal year, which ends June 30, the federal government accounts for $20.3 billion of the state’s $40.2 billion budget, according to state budget documents. The year before federal funds made up $16.6 billion of the $35.7 billion total budget.
“The unfortunate reality is that before the pandemic we were one of the receiver states,” that took in far more federal money than taxpayers sent to Washington, D.C., said House Appropriations Committee Chair Jerome “Zee” Zeringue, the Houma Republican who will shepherd the budget bill through the Legislature, which convenes at noon March 14 and must adjourn with a spending plan ready for the governor’s signature by 6 p.m. June 6.
Zeringue says Louisiana needs to shore up infrastructure, education, and other policies to attract business and help address that state’s pervasive poverty.
Across the nation pandemic relief aid increased the portion of state government revenue coming from federal dollars to an average of nearly 36% in Fiscal Year 2020, the highest level on record, according to a Feb. 24 Pew Charitable Trusts report. Federal funds were the largest source of dollars in 18 states, up from four states a year earlier. Louisiana ranks number three in the ratio of federal funds in the budget behind only Wyoming and Alaska, both of which are states where the federal government owns a lot of property and facilities.
MoneyGeek, a San Francisco-based group that does research on consumer finance issues, analyzed, and ranked states on Feb. 10 according to their dependence on the federal government They found that voters in eight of the 10 states most dependent on federal funds elected Republican officials. Those states received $1.35, on average, from the federal government for every dollar taxpayers sent to Washington. For Louisiana, the return on tax dollars was $1.81 per dollar sent. Nine states sent more to the federal government than they received and seven of those vote Democratic.
The federal government defines poverty as households of four people with an annual income of no more than $27,750. The 2020 U.S. Census counted 17.9% of Louisiana residents in that category. But the poverty rate percentage has hovered between 17.9% and 20.6% for more than a decade, according to census reports.
Those poverty rates translate into larger federal contributions than are given to richer states to help pay for a wide range of projects that subsidize healthcare, food, and shelter for those who can’t afford it on their own, said Brod Bagert, of Together Louisiana, a New Orleans-based statewide network of religious congregations and civic organizations.
“Fossil fuel extraction has been in a steady decline for generation and we haven’t figured out how to replace those jobs,” said Jan Moller, director of the Louisiana Budget Project, a Baton Rouge group that researches and advocates policies for low- and middle-income families.
Pointing to a recent United Way of Southeast Louisiana study, Moller noted that 828,255 Louisiana households — 48 percent — could not afford basic needs such as housing, childcare, food, transportation, health care, and technology in 2016 – the third highest percentage in all 50 states.
Louisiana has one of the nation’s lowest annual median family incomes – $64,700 statewide, $54,300 in rural Louisiana compared to the $79,900 median in the U.S. – that also contributes to the formulas that the federal government uses to determine how much money a particular state gets.
“Federal money carries the perception that its supporting people who won’t support themselves. Nothing could be further from the truth,” Moller said.