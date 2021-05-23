In 1988, Black lawmakers at the State Capitol demanded the two largest river pilot groups in Louisiana diversify their all-White ranks as part of negotiations over a reform bill to beef up oversight of the groups.

Thirty-three years later, not much has changed.

Black legislators are again raising questions about the diversity and nepotism of the pilot associations as the Legislature debates a hotly-contested bill pushed by oil and chemical industry groups to overhaul regulatory oversight of the pilots. The bill, which is being negotiated, aims to bring some outside members to the self-governed oversight boards and bring transparency to who the pilot groups let in, among other things.

River pilots have made some progress hiring Black and women pilots into their profession, which is among the most lucrative blue-collar lines of work available in Louisiana. But records provided by the organizations show nearly half of pilots from all three groups on the Mississippi River are related to another pilot. Several more are related to retired pilots or political figures. The vast majority are White men.

“That’s not very much progress in my mind,” state Rep. Edmond Jordan, D-Baton Rouge, said in an interview. “While it’s a private industry, it’s created under state law. They should be held to some sense of diversity and inclusion.”

“We asked for there to be stronger language around the discrimination of pilots who come into the program, wanting more African-Americans to be represented and wanting more women to be represented," Rep. Candace Newell, D-New Orleans, said during debate on the House floor May 12th. "Because the numbers I got I didn't like."

House Bill 650 by state Rep. Thomas Pressly, R-Shreveport, cleared the House with the backing of the influential Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association and Louisiana Chemical Association. It awaits a hearing of the Senate Commerce Committee.

Several river pilot officials conceded that diversifying the ranks of their associations has proved difficult, and pointed to a lack of Black and women candidates who qualify. They also defend the practice of hiring relatives, arguing it’s no different than sons and daughters following in their parents footsteps in other industries.

River pilots operate as a monopoly on the Mississippi River. The state requires companies shipping cargo up and down the waterway to pay for their services on foreign-flagged vessels. The ships they help steer are often massive, and crashes can be catastrophic, making the job a vital one.

Pilots are quick to point out the treacherous nature of the work. The Crescent River Pilots last fall released a dramatic, slickly-produced four-and-a-half minute video that described the “dangerous” Mississippi River as powerful enough to rip a 150,000-ton ship away from its dock. “The job is not for the faint at heart,” the narrator said.

The pay of the river pilots – generally $500,000 or more – has drawn the ire of the industries that pay for their services, while pilots argue their jobs are vital to safety on the river and they deserve to be well-compensated. The Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association and the Louisiana Chemical Association, which are pushing Pressly’s bill, are also fighting a pay increase request by one of the pilot groups.

To become a Mississippi River pilot, a person generally has to get a degree from a maritime institute and do extensive training piloting ships, though the exact qualifications vary by the group.

Perhaps more importantly, the candidate has to be elected by the current membership of whatever group they’re applying to be a part of, at which point they become an apprentice, a step below a pilot who draws a salary. Apprentices typically are paid far less than the river pilots themselves; some Black lawmakers argued the meager pay makes it hard for those who aren't from rich families to make it as a pilot early on.

For decades, that setup has given family members an inside track at winning one of the few hundred river pilot jobs in the state.

The board that oversees the New Orleans Baton Rouge Steamship Pilots, known as NOBRA, was the only of the three Mississippi River pilot group boards to refuse to release demographic information about their ranks in response to a records request. An attorney for the board said the documentation is exempt from public records law and declined to share the information. The president of the NOBRA association, Stephen Hathorn, didn’t respond to multiple inquiries.

Hathorn told lawmakers during a recent committee hearing that NOBRA is “working on” diversifying the ranks, and claimed the group has the most Black pilots of any group in the nation. Jordan replied, “that’s an indictment on the industry as a whole." Several Black members have worked to add language in the bill to help more Black people get hired by the groups.

NOBRA employs six relatives of Francis Heitmeier, a powerful former state senator and longtime lobbyist for the organization, according to a list of members provided by the group. They’re among 64 pilots who share the same last name as another pilot, which shakes out to about half of the 130 pilots listed.

Kevin Alario, the son of political legend John Alario, the former Senate president, is also a NOBRA pilot and was recently named to the board that oversees NOBRA by Gov. John Bel Edwards. That move, in which Francis Heitmeier's brother Robert was ousted from the board, sparked internal turmoil at the organization that ended with a court siding with Alario and Edwards in a lawsuit filed by the previous board members. Edwards also appointed Casey Clayton to the board, saying she broke the gender barrier by becoming the first woman pilot on the river in 2003.

In the ranks of the Associated Branch Pilots – known as bar pilots because they help ships get past sandbar formations at the mouth of the river – 22 of 45 pilots share a last name with another pilot.

The president of the organization, Christian Blache, said in an email that he and his brother Greg are two of the three non-White pilots in the group. The brothers became pilots in the early 2000s and are nephews of C.J. Blache, the longtime lobbyist for the Bar pilots.

Of the two new pilots commissioned to be Bar pilots last year and the three expected to become pilots June 1st, Blache said all are White men.

The Crescent River Port Pilots, which handle ships between Pilottown and New Orleans, also have a host of family ties. Fifty-seven of the 119 pilots listed by the group share a last name.

Jack Anderson, president of the Crescent pilots’ oversight board, said the organization has four African-American, five Asian, five Hispanic and four women pilots. He said the vast majority of the pilots listed with the same last name are related, saying a son will frequently “follow in his father’s footsteps” to become a pilot.

“I understand their point,” Anderson said of the call for more diversity in the pilot ranks. “This has been an ongoing thing. I’ve been a pilot for 40 years. For 30 of those years I know it’s been a problem. We’ve tried to address it in many ways.”

Anderson said there aren’t many Black people or women in the industry nationwide, making it difficult to recruit more non-White pilots and women pilots. Louisiana also doesn’t have a maritime school -- the closest is Texas A&M -- from which pilots a required to obtain a degree. He also said the association has admitted every Black applicant who qualified.

For a time, Crescent handed out scholarships to recruit Black pilots from Texas A&M, but the program only netted Crescent one pilot, Anderson said.

Jordan said he remembers the same debates about race playing out when he worked for the Public Service Commission in the late 1980s, when the PSC regulated the pilots. He suggested the state could create a scholarship program at Southern University or another historically Black college to diversify the pilot groups.

Crescent also pointed to the last three years of commissioned pilots, in which the vast majority were first-generation pilots. In 2021, Crescent commissioned six pilots. One was related to three other pilots and another was a nephew of state Sen. Patrick Connick, R-Marrero.

Connick said his nephew got into the group completely on his own merit, and that he didn’t talk to anyone at the pilot organization to help him. Connick, who is on the commerce committee that will hear the bill, said he thinks the pilot groups’ regulatory structure has issues that “needs to be looked at.” He also hasn’t been a close friend of the pilots historically. In 2013, he filed a bill on behalf of the oil and gas industry to let industry members on the pilots’ rate-setting board include their legal and consulting expenses in the pilot fees.

“I come from a family of eight and I have 57 nieces and nephews,” Connick said. “In this group you can find a few doctors, lawyers, nurses, teachers, scientists, contractors and one licensed pilot.”