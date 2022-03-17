The sponsor of a bill that would rename the Crescent City Connection bridge in New Orleans after the late Gov. Edwin W. Edwards said Thursday morning he is dropping the proposal amid a growing controversy.

Rep. Kyle Green, D-New Orleans, simply said Thursday it was a "legislative decision" not to pursue the measure – House Bill 132.

The bill would have scrapped the current name, which was submitted by a fourth-grade Metairie student more than three decades ago, in favor of Edwards.

House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, who became a friend and neighbor of Edwards late in the governor's life, is co-sponsor of the measure that would honor a Democrat whose checkered history still elicits controversy.

But the then student at St. Clement of Rome school in Metairie who submitted the winning name, now a wife and mother of two, sent a letter to Schexnayder spelling out how the bridge that connects the east and west banks of New Orleans got its name and said she respectfully hoped the legislation would be rejected.

Jennifer Grodsky Cataloglu said the Crescent City Connection is "already properly named through a publicly-voted contest and passed legislation with a name chosen to represent all of our citizens who cross the bridges daily."

Schexnayder could not be reached for comment.

Green said Wednesday he filed the name change because he has long admired the former governor.

"Edwin is the only four-term governor this state has ever known," Green said. "Me, personally, I think the state benefited from his service."

At first glance any bill to honor a former Democratic governor would face tough sledding in the GOP-controlled House and Senate.

But the fact the proposal is co-sponsored by Schexnayder gave it political traction even though it is sure to spark opposition, especially since Edwards spent eight years in jail.

The measure was set to be heard last week in the House Transportation Committee but was delayed.

Green said Wednesday he was unsure when it would be discussed, and he emphasized that he was open to changes.

"I am never one to think that whatever idea I have is the best and only idea," he said.

How the Crescent City Connection bridge, which had been known as the Greater New Orleans bridge, got its name is unusual in itself.

The Times-Picayune, with the assistance of then-state Sen. Fritz H. Windhorst, R-Harvey, held a name-the-bridge contest in 1989.

Students in more than 600 classrooms over seven parishes took part, including Gay Herbert's class at St. Clement.

Cataloglu said at the time she got the idea when her brother mentioned the annual Crescent City Classic run.

She was announced as the winner on St. Patrick's Day of 1989 -- 33 years ago Thursday -- in a contest that drew over 80,000 ballots.

"This was due to all of the St. Clement of Rome students who, over countless hours, made handwritten ballots and went throughout the metropolitan New Orleans area to reach voters," Cataloglu said in her letter to Schexnayder.

Students also got to watch the bill that included the new name move through the Legislature, and Cataloglu was on hand when then Gov. Buddy Roemer signed it into law.

Mel Grodsky, Cataloglu's father and a New Orleans area salesman for the past 55 years, said earlier he hoped to be on hand when the bill was heard in committee. "We don't want to disrupt what has been here so long," Grodsky said of the current name.

The issue was starting to generate a buzz around the Legislature, with lawmakers saying they are getting emails urging them to oppose the measure.

In 2017 a bill to rename the Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts in Natchitoches sparked a huge outcry, with dozens of students, teachers and others traveling to Baton Rouge to oppose the measure.

Green said Edwards had a huge impact on the New Orleans area.

"When he passed I thought how can I do something to honor his legacy, his memory and his many contributions he has made to the state," he said.

