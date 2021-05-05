Louisiana Senate approved Wednesday evening legislation nearly identical to a bill restricting transgender youth from participating in public school athletics that House committee rejected on Tuesday.

State Sen. Beth Mizell, a Franklinton Republican, said she was concerned only with women’s rights. Her Senate Bill 156 forbids athletes who started life as male but now are female from participating in women’s sports.

She reminded her 39 colleagues of other measures “we have done together to protect the fact that men and women are different.”

The legislation is being pursued this year by Republicans in legislatures across the country.

Supporters say that transgender girls are born bigger and faster, giving them an unfair advantage in competition.

Opponents say the legislation is rooted in fear and would unfairly isolate transgender youth. As law, restricting transgender rights would violate federal laws barring sex discrimination.

Mizell didn’t know of a single case in Louisiana and that few other cases existed around the country. But she said Louisiana lawmakers “take preemptive measures” all the time.

Though this measure and others that restrict transgender people have been controversial, consideration of the SB156 at the end of the day’s session took only about five or six minutes. No questions were raised, no opponents spoke.

The Fairness in Women's Sports Act legislation now moves to the Louisiana House, where it will likely be heard first in the same Education Committee that on Tuesday rejected a near duplicate measure being pursued by Rep. Beryl Amedée, R-Houma.

Voting to forbid anyone not female at birth from participating in organized girls’ sports (29): President Cortez, Sens. Abraham, Allain, Barrow, Bernard, Cathey, Cloud, Connick, Foil, Henry, Hensgens, Hewitt, Jackson, Lambert, McMath, Milligan, F. Mills, R. Mills, Mizell, Morris, Peacock, Pope, Reese, Smith, Talbot, Tarver, Ward, White and Womack.

Voting against SB156 (6): Sens Boudreaux, Carter, Fields, Harris, Luneau and Price.

Not Voting (4): Reps Bouie, Fesi, Johns and Peterson.