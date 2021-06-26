Buried in the silt of the lakes near LSU could be treasure enough to pay for revitalizing and beautifying one of Baton Rouge’s signature amenities — or not.
Depends on how much “sinker cypress” — the stumps and logs left by the crews who cleared the swamp that created the six lakes — is still on the lakes’ floors after 88 years. A survey is underway to locate where the rare and valuable wood sits in preparation for deepening the lakes a few feet and stopping their reversion back to swampland.
By the end of the year, University Lakes LLC, an affiliate of the LSU Foundation, the state, the city-parish, BREC and the Baton Rouge Area Foundation will have hired a private company to dredge and reshape the four largest of the six lakes: City Park, Erie, Campus and College.
In addition to being a popular spot for runners, hikers and bikers, the lakes serve to collect rainwater runoff from surrounding neighborhoods and as a postcard of Baton Rouge for passersby on Interstate 10. Developer drawings, as they so often do, picture idyllic paths around gleaming lakes with fishing piers, an “iconic bridge” and even a boathouse for renting canoes — and everyone is smiling.
All that is really lagniappe once the water levels are deepened and plants are added to filter the runoff from nearby streets.
One thing is for sure: State lawmakers this time around aren’t going to pay to dredge the lakes, then allow the private contractor to keep — and profit from — the cypress remnants removed from the lake bottom.
Then a sheriff’s deputy, now a powerful state legislator, Bodi White, R-Central, recalled watching the sinker cypress pile up on Stanford Avenue in the 1980s when south end of the lake system was turned into Millard Wampold Memorial Park, better known as Baton Rouge Beach. The wood was milled and sold, with enormous profits going to private companies.
When the project came around again this time, White, now the powerful chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, inserted wording into the 2021 law that allows the $16 million appropriation to make clear that the cypress is publicly owned and any dredged up would be sold at a public auction “with the proceeds of the sale to be used for the project.”
“It’s valuable property and it’s owned by the people,” White said of the sinker cypress.
The lakes are owned by three separate entities. City Park Lake and Lake Erie are owned by the city-parish and maintained by BREC, which runs the parks in East Baton Rouge Parish. The other four lakes — Campus, College, Crest and University — are owned by LSU.
About a decade ago, the state planned to finance another dredging of the lakes. But the project didn’t mention sinker cypress, meaning the private contractor would again get to keep the wood that it was paid to remove. A handful of legislators, who knew the wood’s value, slow-walked the request, which cleared the House but was quietly removed from the Senate’s version of the capital outlay bill, which provides the funding stream for public construction projects.
Dan Claitor, then a Baton Rouge state senator, acknowledged that some neighbors were unhappy with the plan, and others wondered about the sinker cypress. Mostly, however, he and a few of his Baton Rouge colleagues felt the money would be better spent, during a time of budget problems, fixing up the area’s pockmarked roads and shaky bridges.
Rep. Neil Riser, a Columbia Republican who sponsored legislation recently signed into law to better protect cypress stands, was in the state Senate when the last Baton Rouge lakes project was being considered.
“There was a lack of understanding on that at that time,” Riser said when testimony on his bill veered into what to do about sinker cypress in the lakes near LSU. “That LSU lake is full of humongous cypress. … I want to be real clear, at the opportunity that (dredging) does happen, that those (sinker cypress) ... everyone has a fair public bid on them.”
The “sinker” part of the name comes from harvested trees that sank when floating down rivers and bayous to sawmills back in the day. The water protects the wood from the light and oxygen that cause rot. The wood grain becomes extremely dense, making it usable for flooring, siding, walls, even countertops. And the minerals from silt leach into wood, changing the color: sometimes red, sometimes green.
White recalls that sinker cypress taken from the LSU lakes in the 1980s was bluish, almost purple in some cases.
“It’s rare and absolutely the prettiest wood on the planet,” said Wes McAdams, who owns Cajun Cypress and Hardwoods in Baker, which buys and sells lumber, and bought some of the sinker cypress piled up on Stanford in the 1980s after it had passed through several hands.
The price for sinker cypress logs that have been cut into boards, have been kiln-dried and are ready for use is about $10 per board foot at the retail level. New cypress runs about $3 per board foot, and pine is about $2, McAdams said, adding that he deals mostly in lumber and doesn’t know how much the stumps would be worth.
But depending on the size and how they look, the stumps could be used for furniture, bowls and artwork.
“I’d love to get some of this,” McAdams said. “Last time, it was all about who had political connections. This time, well, an auction would be really good.”
McAdams did some back-of-the-envelope calculations on $10 retail. That probably would fetch maybe $5 per board foot at the auction, and if it’s 500,000 board feet, which is less than what was pulled out of a portion of the lakes last time, “then you’re looking at, what? $2.5 million? And that doesn’t count the stumps.”
Depending on the how the stumps look and their size, they could fetch maybe $500 each.
“It’d pay for the whole project and then some,” McAdams said. “But I don’t know how many of them are down in there.”
And that is the question.
Back when he was president of LSU, Thomas Boyd moved the university from where the State Capitol is now to the Gartness Plantation, which was then outside the city. Construction began in 1922, and the neighborhoods around LSU began being built. The Garden District, then a far-flung suburb, connected to the campus through City Park and around what then were swamps with stands of cypress and tupelo.
In 1929, city planners cleared trees from the marsh to create a lake at the edge of City Park Golf Course. Then, the Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce started pressing to clear the rest of Old Perkins Swamp and create a 273-acre lake system around which housing could be built.
On July 7, 1933, work commenced with the federal Works Progress Administration and a state appropriation paying the bills. Without much in the way of machinery, about 900 men cut down the trees. Those suitable for lumber — about 1 million board feet — and easy to remove were dragged out. The rest of the trees and all of the stumps were left and covered in water.
LSU prepared an estimate based on math and reports over the years. A 1934 paper states the bottomland swamp was covered with trees and completely shaded for a 300-year period prior to the 1930s cutting with, maybe, 121 trees per acre. Looking at the various surveys since the 1930s, LSU in 2010 estimated 80 to up to a 100 stumps per acre.
But to know for sure, and to locate stumps and fallen trees, the project earlier this year hired C.H. Fenstermaker & Associates LLC, based in Lafayette, to use remote sensing technology and manned survey crews.
A dredger hasn’t been selected yet, said Mark Goodson, the project adviser.
The contractor will help with design of the work: how much silt to remove, how to handle the dredge material, whether some stumps stay to help with the lake’s biology. The driving factor, he said, is water quality and increasing the capacity of the lakes to hold more water as a way to mitigate flooding. The master plan calls for depths of 8 to 10 feet with some holes that are about 20 feet deep to create columns for aquatic life. But the specifics are still in the design phase, he said.
In the meantime, Goodson said the task is to get a handle on the sinker cypress, the value of which is driven by condition and appearance.
“We don’t know yet. If removed and how many are removed and what that means for value,” Goodson said. “But we’re going to find out.”