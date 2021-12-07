The Louisiana State Police, which has been under scrutiny after multiple accusations of troopers using excessive force within the last few years, reported Tuesday that the number of allegations decreased 25% decrease in 2020.

In 2020, the number of allegations decreased to 192, with 69 suspects reporting injuries, the State Police reported to the state Senate Select Committee on State Police Oversight, which is reviewing policies, procedures, and agency culture with goal of developing legislation that would improve oversight of the law enforcement officers. The agency reported 256 incidents causing 103 injuries in 2017, followed by 260 allegations in 2018 and 255 in 2019, according to what the State Police called its “2020 Statistical Analysis.”

“How much of an improvement it is I can only guess,” said Baton Rouge Sen. Cleo Fields, the Democratic co-chair of the oversight committee. “But 192? We have to do better than that.”

State Sen. Franklin Foil, the Baton Rouge Republican who chairs the oversight committee, said he was pleased to see the numbers trending downward.

“But we need to know what happened in 2021. Are we on track in 2021?” he asked. “I hope to explore these numbers, (and) this trend, if that’s what this (report) indicates, at the next meeting.”

Foil set the committee’s next meeting for 10 a.m., Monday, Dec. 13. He plans to also take public testimony.

Four officers were terminated during 2020. The statistics don’t say who. But two were fired for not following “body worn camera” policies, the third for “use of force,” and the fourth for violating “conformance to laws” policies. Eleven were suspended for various infractions of policies and procedures, and 18 officers resigned while under investigation, according to the report.

From Jan. 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2020, the Internal Affairs Section completed 13 cases containing 22 allegations, 11 of which were supported by enough evidence, and seven other cases handled at the troop level, involving 22 allegations, 21 of which were determined to be well founded.

State Police Spokesman Capt. Nick Manale pointed out over the past decade troopers had encountered over 5.7 million citizens through traffic stops, arrests, and motorist assists, only 0.052% of which involved use of force allegations. “We are working through staffing challenges while simultaneously expanding our reach into local communities assisting with crime prevention details in many major urban centers across the state,” he wrote in an email.

State Police fell under scrutiny after the May 10, 2019, beating death of Ronald Greene, a Black motorist, near Monroe. State Police then allegedly tried to keep the public from seeing the video from troopers’ body cams.

After the images leaked publicly, the U.S. Justice Department began investigating and their interest broadened to other incidents. Greene’s death was among at least a dozen cases over the past decade in which troopers or their supervisors allegedly ignored or concealed evidence and impeded efforts to root out misconduct, according to the Associated Press.

Col. Lamar Davis was named superintendent on Oct. 30, 2020, and given the task of changing policies and procedures to make troopers more responsible for their dealings with the public. “We need to make some vital and some critical changes,” Davis told the oversight committee on Monday.

In February 2021, four troopers were arrested and charged with simple battery and malfeasance in office: Jacob Brown, Dakota DeMoss, Randall Dickerson, and George Harper.

The charges stem from two incidents in July 2019 and May 2020. The earlier incident took place during a traffic stop on Interstate 20 in Ouachita Parish, after troopers discovered suspected narcotics in the vehicle and placed the driver into custody, according to State Police. Brown and Dickerson allegedly utilized excessive and unjustifiable force on the handcuffed driver, deactivated body-worn cameras and reported untruthful statements regarding the alleged resistance by the suspect, according to the Louisiana State Police.

The second incident occurred following a vehicle pursuit in Franklin Parish. After the successful deployment of a tire deflation device, the driver exited the vehicle and immediately laid on the ground in a compliant position, according to the Louisiana State Police. DeMoss, Harper and Brown allegedly utilized excessive and unjustifiable force during the handcuffing process and deactivated body-worn cameras. Brown also allegedly falsified the use of force and arrest reports and allegedly failed to indicate and provide video evidence, according to the Louisiana State Police.

Citizen complaints filed against a trooper or Department of Public Service officer or when potential policy or criminal violations are discovered within the agency get reviewed through the chain command starting with the trooper’s supervisor all the way to the superintendent. If during the course of the administrative investigation potential criminal violations are discovered, the investigation is referred to Criminal Investigations Division.

If the administrative investigation findings are “sustained,” that is supported by sufficient evidence, the case is reviewed by the Disciplinary Review Committee for recommendations on discipline.