A bill that would prohibit transgender athletes in Louisiana from competing on girls' sports teams at K-12 schools and colleges advanced out of the Senate Education Committee on Thursday without opposition.
Senate Bill 44 from Franklinton Sen. Beth Mizell, the Senate's second-ranking Republican, mirrors a similar proposal that won legislative approval last year but was vetoed by Gov. John Bel Edwards.
Backers of the measure say they are trying to protect female athletes from unfair competition and preserve equality for women’s sports.
“The intent of the bill is to allow biological females the opportunity to compete fairly with other biological females,” Mizell said. The legislation says a person's "biological sex" would be determined by the sex listed on their original birth certificate issued at birth.
Opponents said the ban would discriminate against people who already are marginalized, and argued it addresses a non-existent problem, noting that there are no known transgender athletes currently competing in Louisiana.
A similar measure from Mizell passed both the House and Senate during last year’s session but was vetoed by Edwards, who called it mean-spirited and said it could carry economic consequence, including the possible loss of the 2022 NCAA Final Four basketball tournament in New Orleans.
The proposal advanced out of the Senate Education Committee without opposition from any of the committee's members.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.