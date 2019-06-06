In the final minutes of the legislative session that ended Thursday, Louisiana lawmakers approved a $30 billion state budget deal that funded teacher pay raises and delivered new money for early childhood education, colleges, and the disabled.
Lawmakers from the House and Senate spent all day Thursday negotiating over relatively small pots of money before reaching a deal on the state spending plan. The state House and Senate each approved the budget deal about 15 minutes before the Legislature adjourned at 6 p.m.
The budget funds a $1,000 raise for public school teachers and a $500 raise for school support staff, along with a $39 million block grant for school districts that represents the schools plan sought by Gov. John Bel Edwards and the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.
The $140 million plan received full funding after a competing proposal by House GOP leaders to give teachers a slightly higher raise but without a block grant failed to gain traction earlier in the session.
The budget delivers $15 million in new money for early childhood education, along with another nearly $5 million in re-purposed education money and potentially more in casino revenues.
The Taylor Opportunity Program For Students, the state's popular college scholarship program, was fully funded. Colleges and universities are also in line for more money.
