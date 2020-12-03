Louisiana Treasurer John Schroder has been hospitalized with COVID-19, his office said in a news release Thursday.
Schroder, a Republican who assumed office in 2017 during a special election and was re-elected last year, is "being treated at a Louisiana hospital after testing positive for COVID-19," the sparse statement said.
"Treasurer Schroder is responding favorably to treatment and is experiencing little discomfort. He is in contact with Treasury staff via email and phone to maintain the department’s programs," the statement said.
Michelle Millhollon, a spokeswoman for Schroder, said in an email "No other staffers tested positive because of exposure to the Treasurer. When cases escalated statewide, we asked as many staff as possible to work from home."
Schroder is one of many Louisiana politicians to test positive for the virus, including at least one—Rep. Reggie Bagala—who died from the virus.
U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, Senate President Page Cortez and other state lawmakers have also contracted the disease, which has killed more than 6,000 Louisianans.
"Laura and I offer our prayers for a swift recovery for Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder," Cassidy said on Twitter. "We know he’s tough and that he’ll come through this fight stronger than before."
U.S. Rep. Garret Graves on Thursday announced he was quarantining after being exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, but it was unclear who that person was.
And U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson's office also said Thursday the congressman and his wife tested positive after returning from Washington "a couple of weeks ago" and experiencing symptoms. His office said the two have recovered and completed their isolation.
Schroder was at a Joint Budget Committee meeting with state lawmakers as recently as Nov. 20th. It was not immediately clear when he tested positive for the virus or whether any staff members were exposed and quarantined.
Schroder, who is 59 years old, spent nine years in the Legislature as a state representative before being elected Treasurer, a statewide position, succeeding U.S. Sen. John Kennedy. He is a businessman from Covington.
