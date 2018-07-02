Louisiana’s credit outlook improved Monday for one of the big Wall Street rating firms in the wake of a legislative session that extended nearly half of an expiring sales tax for seven years.

State officials see the analysis as a ray of hope in what had been a dismal two years of downgrades largely because lawmakers couldn’t agree on how to handle years of budget crises.

“It’s a first step,” Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne told The Advocate Monday. “The next step will be to improve our bond ratings.”

Moody’s Investors Service didn’t improve Louisiana’s bond rating, instead reaffirming the modest Aa3 rating, the fourth highest. But the financial analysts revised the state’s financial outlook from negative to stable, meaning the state likely is no longer on the verge of another downgrade.

The higher the bond rating the lower the interest taxpayers must pay when the state takes out loans to build roads and other construction projects. Governments make loans by selling bonds that are repaid over time with interest.

Big investors rely on analysis by Moody’s and two other credit rating agencies when determining how much they are willing to pay for bonds the state uses to finance projects. The ratings are used to calculate the amount of interest Louisiana taxpayers will have to fund on those loans. Aa3 is two notches below the median rating of Aa1 for states.

“While the prior negative outlook connoted downward pressure on the rating and the possibility of a downgrade, the stable outlook translates to stability and the likelihood the state’s rating will not change for the next 12-24 months,” Moody’s wrote in its report.

Moody’s revised its outlook statement on Louisiana because the Republican-controlled Legislature and Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards, after seven special sessions, agreed to a tax package that raised enough revenue for government to pay its debts.

The credit rating services worried about the time-limited nature of the solution – setting the state sales tax rate at 4.45 percent until 2025 – but found the maneuver effective. Though the state likely won’t grow its money reserves, government should be able to stabilize what had been an exercise of annual, sometimes biannual, revenue shortfalls.

Dardenne and others in the administration will be talking next week with analysts at the other two major credit rating agencies: Standard & Poor’s Financial Services and Fitch Ratings.

In the days following the collapse of the second special session four months ago, Standard & Poor’s hinted at a further downgrade in reporting that legislative gridlock “has emerged as a credit weakness.”

All three firms downgraded Louisiana’s credit ratings in 2016 and 2017, making it more expensive for the state to borrow money. Part of the reason cited was Louisiana’s inability make the necessary long-term changes to the financial structure that routinely fails to raise enough money to balance the budget.

The state would receive a higher rating if lawmakers address structural budget problems. Credit raters would like to see long-term growth and more diversification of the state’s economy to offset the volatility of the oil and natural gas sector.

Dardenne said the reality is that the Legislature won’t be making the structural changes that the credit agencies value anytime soon. Lawmakers have avoided such revamps for years.

But, Dardenne said, an agreement to extend a part of the sales tax for seven years – particularly given previous administrations’ preference for balancing the budget with various temporary fixes – will tamp down what had become an annual lurch from one fiscal crisis to another. He will also point out that the Edwards’ budgets don’t rely on one-time money and accounting tricks. And he’ll note for the analysts that the number of private-sector jobs are up as well as signs of improvements in the oil and gas sector of the economy.

“This is good news, but we have much more work to do to implement structural reforms to our budget,” said Treasurer John Schroder, who also chairs the State Bond Commission. “The fiscal cliff was mainly solved on the revenue side, now it's time to get to work on the spending side of the problem. Extending temporary taxes for the next seven years with no real structural reforms doesn't sit well with me.”

“Today’s action by Moody’s validates what we’ve been saying about the need for budget stability,” Edwards said in a press release. “Thanks to the bipartisan compromise achieved during the last special session, Louisiana is no longer on the negative watch list.