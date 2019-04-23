The effort to legalize wagering on college and professional sporting events passed its first legislative furlong Tuesday when a Louisiana Senate committee advanced the measure for further consideration.

Sports betting is not solution to the state’s fiscal problems, said the chief sponsor, Sen. Danny Martiny, R-Metairie. But if Louisiana doesn’t move now, the already slumping gambling industry, which already contributes more money to the state than any other industry, will lose more. Several states, including Mississippi, already have approved sports betting on the heels of a U.S. Supreme Court decision last year that allowed its expansion.

He doesn’t know for sure, but he estimates that sports betting could raise $40 to $60 million for state coffers. “What I do know is if we don’t do it, we will lose money,” he said.

First step complete: Louisiana bill giving gambling proceeds to childhood education moves on Legislation to legalize betting on college and professional sports hasn’t been heard yet, but a Louisiana House committee Tuesday agreed on ho…

Martiny would like to see tax proceeds be dedicated for early childhood education, with some portion used to fund programs that address compulsive gambling.

Senate Bill 153 cleared the Senate Judiciary B committee on a vote 3-1. It now goes to the full Senate.

“It’s got a long way to go,” said Sen. Ronnie Johns, the Lake Charles Republican who often sponsors legislation for the gambling industry.

As opponents tried to sidetrack the legislation, others tried to tack on additional angles.

+2 Louisiana lawmakers once again turn to gambling to boost tax revenue, but is it worth it? It was almost 30 years ago that Louisiana lawmakers first turned to gambling in an effort to replenish state revenues devastated by the late 1…

SB153 would allow sports betting to take place at land-based, riverboat and racetrack casinos. Promoters of apps that would allow people to place or enrich bets from anywhere on mobile phones argued that technology was the wave of the future.

Stacie Stern, government affairs manager for FanDuel, a New York-based company, showed senators a comparison between the revenues brought in by New Jersey, which allows statewide mobile sports betting, and that of Mississippi, which does not. About $780.6 million of the $1.2 billion sports betting handle from 2018 came from mobile apps. Mississippi had a total of $156.3 million but lost out on an estimated $261.4 million by not allowing sports betting on mobile phones.

But mobile applications attracted a lot of opposition during the hearing, including from Sen. Karen Peterson, D-New Orleans, who noted her own addiction with gambling as reason for caution.

She wanted to know what would be done to help addicts, particularly if expanded to mobile sports betting, which would allow gambling anywhere by almost anyone with a phone.

“I have not heard enough from you at the table,” Peterson said. “Are we going to jump to what has been suggested here or are we going to evolve?”

“I’m not opposed to it, but I understand the opposition to it,” Martiny said about mobile gambling. He added that he won’t jeopardize the legislation by adding mobile betting.

Peterson voted against advancing the measure. Sens Johns, Norby Chabert, R-Houma, and JP Morrell, D-New Orleans, voted in favor of SB153.

Check back with The Advocate for further details.