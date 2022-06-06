A bill that would allow second and third graders reading below grade level to leave public schools and take $5,400 in annual state aid with them won final approval Monday.

The proposal, Senate Bill 203, passed the Senate 24-7.

The House endorsed it 97-0 a few minutes later, shortly before adjournment of the nearly three-month session.

The plan is the second that allows for the creation of education savings accounts, which families could access so their students could attend private school or pursue other education options.

After the Senate approved it earlier the House essentially added two related bills that were killed last week in the Senate Finance Committee.

One of those changes would allow the accounts for children in military families, foster children and students unable to transfer out of D- and F-rated schools.

The other applied to students who are bullied and sexually assaulted.

Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, said both House changes were removed from the legislation during House and Senate negotiations.

The measure is the second of its kind to win final approval.

On Sunday the Legislature approved another plan -- House Bill 194 -- to allow the accounts for students with exceptionalities.

Backers said the accounts give families more options to ensure their children are educated.

"Parents of kids with disabilities know their child's needs best and an ESA will allow them to create a customized educational program in consultation with their doctor," Daniel Erspamer, CEO of The Pelican Institute for Public Policy, said in a statement.

The group says it advocates for individual liberty and free enterprise.

Kaleb Moore, director of government affairs for the American Federation of Children, praised the approval of both bills.

"House Bill 194 and Senate Bill 203 will empower parents of children with exceptionalities and those behind in reading to make the best educational choices for their children," Moore said in a statement.

Opponents said the aid amounts to another form of school vouchers, which they say have failed to deliver on the promises made they were authorized.

Whether Gov. John Bel Edwards will sign the bills is unclear.

Edwards is an ally of Louisiana's two teacher unions, and traditional public school groups were among the top critics of the bills.

A bill that would have allowed all public school students to qualify for education savings accounts was shelved earlier in the session.

Check back with The Advocate for more details.