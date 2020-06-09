Working to clean-up the mix-ups of the last legislative effort to lower auto insurance rates at the cost of restricting access to the courts for people injured in car wrecks, a Louisiana House committee Tuesday advanced a multitude of different, sometimes opposing, ideas.

In all, the House Civil Law & Procedure committee approved two fix-it bills, should the flawed legislation passed last week in the waning minutes of the regular sessions be signed into law. The panel also accepted two measures with complex and dramatically different methods of tackling changes to the state’s civil justice system, which insurance companies and business groups claim is the reason why Louisiana has such high prices for auto insurance policies.

There’s a huge flaw in the bill that aims to lower Louisiana car insurance rates A last-minute addition tacked onto the bill aimed at lowering the cost of auto insurance policies by trimming the number of personal injury la…

Then, they added another piece of legislation, sponsored by House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, that would make simple changes in how civil trials take place, but without any promise of lowering insurance rates.

All five bills now head to the full House.

Civil Law Committee Chairman Gregory Miller, R-Norco, said after the hearing only one bill will be presented, but which one of the three has yet to be decided. He says all sides will sit down, including representatives from the governor’s office, in coming days to hammer out the details upon which all sides can agree.

“The strategy is to try to get an acceptable bill that the governor can either sign or allow to become law,” Miller said.

End of one legislative session, start of a new one After negotiations with Louisiana’s Democratic governor faltered – and with only about 15 minutes left in the regular legislative session – Re…

The deadline, at least by Miller's calculations, is June 22 when Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards has to either sign of veto Senate Bill 418, to which legislators gave final approval on June 1 before realizing that awkward wording added at the last minute created a windfall for people with minor injuries.

Check back later for more details