Gov. John Bel Edwards on Tuesday is set to sign legislation aimed at expanding ride-sharing services Uber and Lyft statewide.

Edwards is signing the measure, House Bill 575, on the campus of Nicholls State University at 2:30 p.m. near the home district of the chief sponsor of the bill, state Rep. Tanner Magee, R-Houma.

The bill sets up uniform rules to oversee Uber and Lyft.

Backers say the oversight is needed to end the patchwork of local regulations in place now, which they say makes it difficult to use ride-sharing services across parish lines.

The rules will be overseen by the state Department of Transportation and Development.

Supporters of the legislation have tried to win approval for the changes since 2017.

Similar bills won lopsided approval in the state House before dying in the Senate Judiciary A Committee in 2017 and 2018.

Sen. Danny Martiny, R-Metairie led the opposition in that panel for three years, killing similar bills in 2017 and 2018 before the measure cleared the committee this time.

Martiny argued that Uber and Lyft will face lighter regulations than taxicabs and that the ride-sharing services should be overseen by the Public Service Commission, not DOTD.

Supporters of the bill said limits on the jurisdiction of the PSC would cause other problems.

The bill won final Senate approval 34-1, with Martiny casting the lone no vote.

It passed the House 99-0.