A Louisiana House committee advanced a smash of bills Thursday that would allow restaurants, food delivery services, and grocers to deliver alcoholic to consumer homes.
House Bill 247, by Rep. James Armes, D-Leesville, would allow liquor sellers to accept as proof of age the new LA Wallet app phone photo of the customer’s Louisiana driver’s license.
Shreveport Republican Rep. Thomas Carmody’s House Bill 349 would allow restaurants, some grocers, and food delivery services to bring along beer and wine with meals. Hard liquor wouldn’t be included because the bottles must be sealed and restaurants make cocktails with liquor rather than sell the whole bottle.
And House Bill 508 by Rep. Christopher J. Leopold, R-Belle Chasse, would allow package stores to have their employees deliver high and low content alcohol to residences. “A bottle of vodka, two bottles of wine and a six-pack” of beer, said lobbyist Alton Ashy in describing what could be delivered under HB508. The delivered bottles would have to be sealed by the manufacturer.
Carmody said his legislation basically followed the recommendations of an e-commerce task force, which he chaired, to bring Louisiana into an on-demand retail environment that other states have.
In the past, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Katrina Jackson, D-Monroe, has adamantly refused to include home delivery of alcoholic beverages. And she’s still not really in favor of the concept. But, she said, enough protections have been added to the legislation to assure her that under-aged drinkers can’t order up alcoholic beverages and collect it at the door of their homes with the excuse that Mom’s in the shower. In fact, the bills would require only the person who ordered the beverages and whose identification had been checked can actually take delivery. And the third party delivers, like Waitr Food Delivery, will have the ability to refuse should the customer appear inebriated.
The legislations now proceeds to the full House for further deliberation.
