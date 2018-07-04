During the waning weeks of the regular legislative session, a bill sought by owners of Harrah’s New Orleans Casino ran into headwinds in the state Senate over growing concerns that it favored Harrah’s at the expense of state taxpayers.
That concern led senators to amend the bill to demand Harrah’s pay more in return for having its license to operate the only land casino in New Orleans renewed for another 30 years. But lobbyists for Caesars Entertainment, the owner of Harrah’s, balked at the new terms, and House Bill 553 died on the final day of the legislative session on May 18.
So did the revised HB553 offer a fair deal to the state?
A study commissioned by Gov. John Bel Edwards attempts to answer that question, and both sides can probably find something they like in what a consulting group found.
The biggest takeaway — perhaps bolstering the case of those who pushed for the tougher deal — is that the tax rate Harrah’s would have paid under the Senate-amended legislation that died would have been similar to that paid by casinos in other states.
The study by Chartic, a Boston-based consulting firm, found that Harrah’s would have paid a tax rate of between 27 percent and 31 percent, depending on how much the casino collected from gamblers. Under the deal, the more money the casino won, the lower its tax rate would have been because the bill established a minimum tax payment of $80 million annually. (The minimum now is $60 million.)
The Beau Rivage casino in Biloxi pays just 12 percent in taxes, but it faces competition because Mississippi did not create a monopoly casino on its Gulf Coast, as Louisiana did for the New Orleans casino, Chartic found.
The Encore Boston Harbor will be paying a 31 percent tax when it opens next year, the consultant found, while Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady, in upstate New York, pays 38 percent and the MGM National Harbor in Maryland pays 39 percent.
So Caesars officials — who did not respond to a request for comment on the study — could argue that the 27 to 31 percent tax rate contemplated under the revised HB553 would be too high, compared with Mississippi. But supporters of the legislation could point to the tax rates in New York and Maryland to argue that it is a bit low.
The study also found that the 22 percent tax rate now paid by Caesars on the New Orleans casino is on the low end of what the company pays in the 16 markets where it operates. According to Chartic, Caesars pays as low as 7 percent in Las Vegas and as much as 40 percent in Pennsylvania.
The original HB553, sponsored by Speaker Taylor Barras, R-New Iberia, sailed through the House with few questions asked because it promised that Caesars would invest $350 million to upgrade the casino — which would create 500 jobs — if it won the extension of its state license. Caesars needs to invest more money because its winnings at the casino have dropped from a peak of $419 million in 2008 to $281 million in 2017.
But the bill ran into skepticism in the Senate as concerns developed — fueled by New Orleans developer Joseph Jaeger Jr. — that Caesars was getting a sweetheart deal to renew a state license that doesn’t expire until 2024.
The Senate responded to the criticism by mandating a $40 million upfront payment once the license was extended and Caesars reached a deal to extend its separate lease for the casino with the city of New Orleans.
The Senate also would have required Caesars to make another $40 million one-time payment if Vici Properties, a Las Vegas-based real estate investment trust that owns some 20 Caesars properties, exercised an option to acquire the New Orleans casino.
The Senate also mandated the $20 million increase in the annual minimum payment.
Caesars’ lobbyists said the reconfigured deal wasn’t fair to their company. At their request, Barras scuttled the bill.
Edwards had supported the initial version of the bill, but he also supported toughening the terms as concerns grew.
After the session ended, he asked Louisiana Economic Development, a state agency, to find a consultant to analyze the legislation. LED chose Chartic, a company without expertise in the gambling and tourism industries.
Voters in November will decide whether to legalize fantasy sports gambling; here's how it would work
LED officials viewed this as a strength because Chartic “could approach the study from an unbiased viewpoint,” said Gary Perilloux, a spokesman for LED. “At the same time, Chartic possessed extensive experience analyzing company financials and mergers and acquisitions across a host of industry sectors.”
Chartic operated under a handicap because Edwards gave the company only a week to conduct the $32,000 study. The reason: The governor wanted to have the findings in hand to help him decide whether to take another shot at passing the Harrah’s legislation in a follow-up special session. In the end, he decided not to include it among the bills that the Legislature could consider.
Given the limited time for the study, Chartic left many questions unanswered. Among them: whether the $40 million that the state would have received in case of the casino’s sale to Vici was enough; whether the state ought to let the license expire and put the casino operation out to bid; and whether the promised jobs at the casino would actually lead to a net increase in overall employment.