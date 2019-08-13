Jim Bernhard, Chief Executive Officer of Bernhard Capital Partners, talks in his office in downtown Baton Rouge,Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. Bernhard stepped down as CEO of The Shaw Group in the wake of that company’s 2013 acquisition by CB&I. After that, Bernhard, Jeff Jenkins and a handful of other top executives from The Shaw Group founded BCP, a private equity firm that promised to invest in companies that operate in the energy services industry.