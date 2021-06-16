The embattled head of the Louisiana Housing Corp. and a member of the Superdome Commission are among the officials who were ousted from their posts by state senators in closed-door deliberations at the end of the legislative session.
State senators refused to confirm Keith Cunningham, who was already on administrative leave as head of the Louisiana Housing Corp. while being investigated for sexual harassment. The corporation on Tuesday promoted Chief Operating Officer Bradley Sweazy to interim director.
The Senate also refused to confirm Greg Morrison to his board seat on the Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District, better known as the Superdome Commission. The body oversees the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, the Smoothie King Center and several other state-owned facilities in and around New Orleans.
Another official, Paul Aucoin, the head of the Port of South Louisiana, pulled his name from consideration for a spot on the recently revived Board of Louisiana River Pilot Review and Oversight after it was clear he faced rejection by the Senate.
The exact reasons for the Senate’s actions on the three matters are murky. Senate rules say members must keep such closed-door deliberations secret or be subject to expulsion.
Despite recent controversy, Senate president wants to keep practice of confirming appointees in secret
Much like the U.S. Senate does with presidential appointments, the state Senate has the last say in whether to confirm people nominated by the governor or other entities for board seats. They can hold committee hearings on the appointees in public, before the full Senate deliberates in executive session. In those private sessions, the Senate chamber is cleared of everyone except Secretary Yolanda Dixon and a handful of staff members and security, who are “sworn to secrecy,” according to the rules.
As part of a longstanding tradition, each senator has ultimate veto authority over any board appointee who is a registered voter in their district.
It’s not clear who put the brakes on Morrison’s confirmation to the Superdome board. Morrison, a trucking executive, lobbyist and co-owner of one of Louisiana’s nine exclusive licenses to sell medical marijuana, was appointed to the board by Gov. John Bel Edwards shortly after he first took office.
Sen. Barrow Peacock, a Shreveport Republican who represents Morrison in the Senate, declined to comment, citing Senate rules on secrecy.
But during the Senate and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on Morrison’s appointment, Sen. Greg Tarver, D-Shreveport, grilled Morrison over how he filled out a questionnaire for the post, suggesting Morrison left out information about his employment as part owner of the marijuana pharmacy and other endeavors. Tarver didn’t respond to calls seeking comment.
Morrison said he doesn’t know why his appointment was not confirmed, and brushed it off as political. He said a Senate official called him late Thursday, the last day of session, with the news.
“It’s really not a big deal. Obviously it’s politics, something is wrong, he must be mad at me about something,” Morrison said. “If Sen. Tarver thinks somebody is getting something over on me, they better pick another fight.”
Christina Stephens, a spokesperson for Edwards, who appointed Morrison, said: “Certainly the governor thought Mr. Morrison would be a great addition to the board and was disappointed he was not confirmed.”
Aucoin was set to be a member of the Board of Louisiana River Pilot Review and Oversight, which was recently revived after years of dormancy to serve as a sort of appeals court for pilot accidents and investigations. But Aucoin said he was told at the last minute his confirmation would be blocked, so he pulled his name.
Aucoin recently moved to the district of Sen. Karen Carter Peterson, D-New Orleans. Peterson, through a Senate staffer, said she confirmed every name presented to her by the governor. It’s not clear whether that means she was set to approve Aucoin, since he pulled his name from consideration.
“It’s a weird thing that happened,” Aucoin said.
Peterson stirred controversy last year when she used her veto authority to reject five of Edwards’ appointees.
The Senate’s rejection of Cunningham’s nomination for executive director of the Louisiana Housing Corp. was not surprising. He is still under investigation for sexual harassment, allegations he denied through a lawyer. A spokesperson for the Housing Corporation said the board overseeing the agency submitted his name for confirmation in accordance with the law after Cunningham was given a three-year contract extension last summer.
Cunningham’s attorney, Scott Huffstetler, said in a statement his client’s contract “has not been terminated and he is on administrative leave pending an investigation of claims made against him by an LHC employee. Mr. Cunningham vehemently denies the allegations as well as any wrongdoing whatsoever.” He declined to comment further on the investigation out of “respect for the process.”
Eddie Bynog, a spokesperson for the Housing Corp., said the Senate’s refusal to confirm Cunningham created a vacancy for the position of executive director, which is why the board approved Sweazy as interim director at a special board meeting on Tuesday. Bynog said the investigation into Cunningham is ongoing. He didn’t respond to questions about whether Cunningham was still employed at the agency.