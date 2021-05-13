Labor and business groups struck an agreement to raise Louisiana’s relatively meager unemployment benefits by $28 a week. But before it advanced out of a committee Thursday, Republican lawmakers tacked on a program to give a $1,000 incentive to people who get off unemployment and find a full-time job and bar them from receiving jobless benefits for more than six months afterward.
The House Labor Committee advanced HB610 by Rep. Rodney Lyons, D-Harvey, after the committee agreed on a party-line vote to add the “back to work” incentive. Democrats opposed the change, while Republicans who hold the majority on the committee backed it.
The bill itself would raise Louisiana’s state unemployment benefits--which are the lowest in the nation on average--by $28 a week. That means workers would get a maximum weekly benefit of either $249, $275 or $282, depending on how much money is in the state’s unemployment fund. The maximum weekly benefit under state law is either $221, $247, $258 or $284, depending on the size of the fund, and currently benefits are a maximum of $247 a week.
Rep. Michael Echols, R-Monroe, brought the amendment to give people $1,000 in tax dollars if they get off unemployment benefits and find a full-time job. If they found a part- time job -- 10-20 hours a week -- they would get $500. People would only be eligible if their wages don't exceed $75,000 annually.
As part of the arrangement, the people getting the incentive would not be eligible for any state unemployment benefits for 26 weeks after the incentive. The Louisiana chapter of the National Federation of Independent Business backed the move.
The federal government is providing jobless workers a $300 boosted benefit each week, which has emerged as a partisan lightning rod. Republicans claim it’s discouraging people from finding work. Democrats including President Joe Biden dispute that notion, challenging companies to pay better wages and get workers access to vaccines.
“This is just one small incentive to try to create an opportunity for people who are currently unemployed and receiving a benefit to get a benefit to go out and find a job today, not tomorrow,” Echols said.
Rep. Raymond Crews, a Bossier City Republican, suggested Louisiana should return the federal unemployment benefits entirely.
Jan Moller, head of the Louisiana Budget Project, a left-leaning advocacy group, said the original bill was a good step toward improving Louisiana’s unemployment benefits, which are the lowest in the nation on average. But he said the “hitchhiker” unnecessarily complicates the effort.
“It buys into this dangerous and false notion that $300 a week from the federal government after a historic pandemic is keeping people on the couch. And I just don't think that's true,” Moller said.
One of Moller’s chief concerns is that “somebody could take a job and get fired after three weeks and have nothing” to fall back on under the proposed incentive program.
Louisiana experienced historic levels of unemployment in the past year after the pandemic rocked the nation’s economy. The state’s unemployment fund went bankrupt because of the billions in claims paid out to laid-off workers, and Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration borrowed around $230 million from the federal government to make sure benefits didn’t run dry.
Biden in March signed into law a sweeping relief package that extended $300 a week federal jobless benefits until Sept. 6. That benefit comes on top of whatever laid-off workers get from their state unemployment system.
Rep. Barbara Carpenter, a Baton Rouge Democrat who chairs the House Labor Committee, said members would work on amendments to the legislation before it gets its next hearing.
The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, the state’s largest business lobby, opposed an effort to increase Louisiana’s unemployment benefits last year, saying it wasn’t the right time during the pandemic. The group supported Lyons’ bill in committee Thursday.