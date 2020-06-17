A Louisiana House committee on Wednesday rejected a proposal to roll back a legal doctrine that protects police officers from lawsuits alleging police abuse, a key priority of many of the demonstrators that have turned out in huge numbers across the country to protest police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s death.
The Louisiana House Civil Law & Procedure Committee voted 9 to 7 to kill the legislation after a host of police groups signaled opposition. The vote was mostly along party lines, though two Republicans, Reps. Thomas Pressly, of Shreveport, and Richard Nelson, of Mandeville, joined the five Democrats in voting for the legislation.
The bill, House Bill 51 by Rep. Edmond Jordan, D-Baton Rouge, is the only change to police practices that lawmakers will take up this session, and could be the only one considered until 2021. Democrats are pushing for a study of policing that would result in legislation the next time the Legislature is in a regular session, next April. Other resolutions have made their way through the State Capitol surrounding body cameras and other issues, but don’t have the force of law.
Edmonds’ proposal drew a host of young people and several advocacy groups who testified in support during a lengthy hearing, but concerns from the powerful Louisiana Sheriffs Association helped scuttle the bill. U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond, a Democrat representing New Orleans and parts of Baton Rouge, wrote a letter to the committee supporting the bill.
The legislation would have rolled back qualified immunity, a once-obscure legal doctrine that exists at the state and federal levels which has emerged as a lightning rod for anti-police brutality activists. Jordan’s bill would only affect cases in state courts, and would establish that police can’t use qualified immunity as a defense when plaintiffs are claiming wrongful death or injury.
The idea to curtail the doctrine has made its way to Congress, where Democrats and some Republicans have called for an end to the doctrine, though a partisan divide over the idea remains. The U.S. Supreme Court recently declined to hear cases about qualified immunity, a move that keeps it in place unless Congress and states act to repeal it.
Qualified immunity allows police officers to avoid facing trial in civil lawsuits, where people are seeking monetary damages, if the plaintiffs cannot prove that the officers’ conduct violated clearly-established law. Proponents of the bill argued the doctrine protects “bad apples” and prevents people from winning damages in court against officers even if they broke the law.
Jordan delivered an emotional plea for lawmakers to advance the bill, pitching it as a step toward accountability for police.
“It amazes me that we have to have a discussion about whether someone can violate your constitutional rights and there be no consequences,” Jordan said.
St. Charles Parish Sheriff Greg Champagne and Shannon Dirmann, an attorney for the Louisiana Sheriffs Association, argued the legislation would open up “good officers” to lawsuits for using force when reasonable. Champagne said ending the
“We’re here to make sure law enforcement continue to believe they can do their job, and when they don’t use excessive force...that they’re not going to lose everything and go through extended court processes,” Champagne said.
The sheriffs association was the only police group to testify against the bill. But the District Attorneys Association, Louisiana State Troopers Association and the Louisiana Association of Chiefs of Police all signaled their opposition.
Rep. Valarie Hodges, R-Denham Springs, said her nephew, a police officer, was killed while pursuing a suspect, and that all police shouldn’t be “vilified.” She said rolling back legal protections would disincentivize officers from doing their jobs.
“We have to have law and order,” Hodges said. “They have to be able to enforce the laws.
The debate Wednesday was not the first time Louisiana lawmakers have taken up policing since Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police touched off widespread protests. Last week, a proposal by Rep. Ted James, D-Baton Rouge, to create a study group on policing sparked fierce debate in a House committee after several Republicans chafed at the resolution’s mention of Floyd and black men getting killed by police.
Rep. Dodie Horton, R-Haughton, called James’ resolution “racist,” and Republicans stripped out the language about Floyd and police violence before advancing the proposal.