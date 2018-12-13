Without discussion, a bipartisan and bicameral panel of Louisiana lawmakers on Thursday acknowledged that the state budget projection won't be upgraded this year.

The Joint Legislative Budget Committee sped through its final meeting of 2018. The first item on its agenda: a recognition of the fiscal status statement -- just days after House leadership rejected an attempt to recognize a rosier forecast that would have freed up millions for unfunded budget priorities.

No members of the budget panel raised discussion over the matter, which has prompted political clashes in recent days.

The Legislature, in approving a budget plan for the fiscal year that started July 1, left about $43 million in items to be funded if the state forecast is upgraded. The Joint Legislative Budget Committee, which includes senators and House members from the chambers' spending panels, would ultimately get to say which items on the contingency budget would be funded if more revenue is recognized.

Those items – mostly law enforcement expenditures – would have been on the agenda for Thursday's meeting, but because of the Revenue Estimating Conference inaction on Monday the funds remain in limbo.

House Speaker Taylor Barras was the only REC member on Monday to reject the advice of state economists about improved projections that would free up money to fund pay raises for corrections officers and cover costs of local sheriffs who house state inmates, among other priorities lawmakers identified in the state budget that began July 1.

All other members of the revenue panel, Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne, LSU economist Jim Richardson and Senate President John Alario, R-Westwego, voted in favor of the latest projections, but REC votes must be unanimous, so Barras' vote against blocked the maneuver.

