For the second year in a row, a bill that would extend Harrah’s license to operate the only land casino in New Orleans breezed through a Louisiana House committee, the first step to becoming law.
Members of the House Criminal Justice Committee on Wednesday asked no difficult questions, no one voted against the measure, and no one from the public spoke against it.
House Bill 544 would give Harrah’s an additional 30 years to operate the New Orleans casino in return for the company’s pledge to invest $325 million to upgrade the facility — including a new hotel — and pay tens of millions of dollars more in additional taxes over that period.
The bill would not expand the area within Harrah’s devoted to gambling.
“It is the right thing for Harrah’s and the right thing for Louisiana,” said House Speaker Taylor Barras, R-New Iberia, the sponsor of the measure, echoing comments from last year when he sponsored similar legislation that paid less money to the state and city.
Last year’s bill passed the full House but collapsed on the final day of the legislative session after senators questioned whether it would pay enough to the government.
This year’s bill likely won’t face the same resistance because it counts on the support of Senate President John Alario, R-Westwego.
Alario signed on to this year’s measure because by one measure, known as net present value, Harrah’s will pay an estimated $130 million more to the state and the city of New Orleans over 30 years than last year’s bill.
Besides the support of Barras and Alario, the two most powerful members of the state Legislature, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell also backs the bill, which extends Harrah’s license five years before the current license expires,.
Gov. John Bel Edwards, in an interview Wednesday, also voiced support for the bill. He cited a private consultant’s study commissioned by Alario after last year’s legislative session that called for Harrah’s to pay more to the state than the House sought but less than what the Senate wanted.
“It seems like we hit the sweet spot,” Edwards said. “The decisions being made by the Legislature and by me are now informed by a robust study. We have an idea of what the perimeters are of a deal that is good for the state. Before, we were sort of left to guess.”
The Harrah’s bill now advances to the full House, where it is likely to be considered next week. From there, it would need to pass the Senate for the governor to sign it into law.
Given the support of several political heavyweights, committee members showed little interest in trying to determine whether the state and city are getting the best deal from Harrah’s, which is owned by Caesars Entertainment.
They didn’t ask whether a possible sale of Caesars, which has been reported in the media, might affect the deal. They also didn’t ask whether it’s in the state’s interest to allow Harrah’s in 2054 to renew the license again without approval by the full Legislature, the exercise that the company has to go through now. Under HB544, only a group of legislators would approve another extension in 2054.
Gene Mills, who is president of Louisiana Family Forum, said his conservative, faith-based group is still trying to determine whether the bill is fair for the state.
Barras told members of the House committee that the net present value of last year’s bill to the government was about $160 million over 30 years while this one will be worth $294 million. The study, by New Orleans-based consulting firm United Professional, said the license renewal has a fair market value between $266 million and $330 million.
Barras noted that the proposed legislation calls for Harrah’s to spend $325 million by July 2024, when the current license expires.
Caesars needs to reinvest in the casino to reverse a sharp drop in gambling over the past decade.
In fiscal year 2008, winnings from Harrah’s casino totaled $419 million, according to State Police. In 2018, its winnings had fallen to $288 million. Tax revenue paid to the state dropped from $90 million in 2008 to $63 million in 2018.
Caesars plans to build a 340-room hotel, modernize the casino’s interior and construct restaurants with “celebrity chef partnerships.”
It also plans to build an enclosure over Fulton Street, which is between the existing Harrah’s hotel and its parking garage, to create a year-round venue for local musicians along with food and retail outlets.
Overall, the planned investment would create 600 construction jobs and 500 temporary jobs, Barras said.
The Legislative Fiscal Office estimates that the bill would generate $79 million in additional revenue over the next five years for the state and $49 million for the city.
“This is about new revenue, recurring revenue for the city and state … and long-term stability,” David Satz, an attorney for Caesars, told the committee. “It’s a fair compromise.”
The bill would require Harrah’s to make an upfront payment once the bill becomes law, with the state receiving $17.5 million and the city $7.5 million.
The minimum payment by Harrah’s would rise from $60 million per year today to $65 million in 2022 and then increase by up to 2 percent per year thereafter.
Harrah’s would have to make a $40 million one-time payment related to plans by Caesars Entertainment to sell the casino to Vici Properties, a Las Vegas-based real estate investment trust that has purchased a number of Caesars casinos. Vici would lease the Harrah’s casino back to Caesars. The $40 million payment, which also would be divided on a 70/30% split between the state and city, was not included in Barras’ bill last year.
Harrah’s would begin paying the city $6 million a year to help cover its municipal costs associated with the casino. The state currently pays $3.4 million to the city now for that.
As in last year’s bill, this year’s legislation would loosen the prohibitions on restaurants and meeting space that were included in the original casino legislation passed in 1992. Caesars has the support of the Louisiana Restaurant Association and the Louisiana AFL-CIO for these changes because of the belief that the casino’s $325 million investment will generate more jobs and restaurant business for local entities.