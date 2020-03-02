Lawyers for Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards and Republican State Treasurer John Schroder argued Monday before a judge about whether a state law requires excess money from unclaimed property collections should be used by the Legislature to pay everyday expenses.

Schroder has refused to turn over the money, as has been done since 1973, arguing the excess should stay in an escrow account now valued at about $64 million.

Edwards argued that the money, which nobody has claimed, has been transferred into the state general fund for more than four decades and that 19th Judicial District Court Judge Richard “Chip” Moore III, of Baton Rouge, should order Schroder to do so now.

After more than two hours Moore said he didn’t need to hear any further arguments and would decide the issue in the next few weeks.

“Unclaimed property” comes in annually from brokers, banks and other financial institutions out of accounts that haven’t been accessed for years. The companies aren’t legally allowed to keep it, but when they can’t find the owners or heirs after a period of time, the funds are turned over to the state.

Over the years $1.3 billion has been collected by Louisiana as “unclaimed property.” But the state has only been able to find owners and heirs enough to pay back only about $463 million. The state is on the hook to pay, should a claimant ever come forward. But Louisiana and other states have never paid out as much as was collected and legally are allowed to use the leftovers for everyday expenses.

After claims and expenses were paid in the most recent year, Louisiana still had $40.2 million. Back when U.S. Sen. John N. Kennedy was state treasurer, he promised to use part of the excess unclaimed property monies to repay a bond used to finance construction of an extension for Interstate 49. So, about $15 million of the $40.2 million goes for that expense. That leaves about $25 million, which Schroder declined to release. He refused to release a lesser amount, about $7 million, last year.

This courtroom battle takes place as the Democratic administration and the Republican legislative leadership bicker over how much money the state is collecting in taxes, fees and royalties, and therefore, how much money is available for legislators to spend on state services for the 2021 fiscal year beginning July 1.

Under state law, the Legislature can only appropriate the money officially recognized by the Revenue Estimating Conference. The fight between Democrats and Republicans has kept the REC from making an official forecast, meaning that Fiscal Year 2021 will be drafted using revenue estimates from April 2019 when the Louisiana Legislature convenes for its annual session on Monday next.

Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, and House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, both of whom sit on the REC, say they’re uncomfortable including in the official revenue forecast the $25 million that Schroder won't move to the state general fund.

Matthew Block, Edwards’ executive counsel, argued that the state law outlines how the “unclaimed property” program should work. He says the treasurer is required to promptly deposit the money into a flow-through account that guarantees the state will pay its debts. That is, all except a minimum amount to pay claims, should they be filed, and to administer the fund. Pointing to a footnote on the policy used by Kennedy when he was treasurer, Block argued the money from the Bond Security and Redemption Fund flows into the state general fund. Besides, the Legislature has included the excess in their appropriations for years, indicating how lawmakers intended the money to be spent.

Arguing for Schroder, Jimmy Faircloth, who had been Gov. Bobby Jindal’s executive counsel, said he reads the law to say that the treasurer has discretion. No statute exists that clearly dictates how the excess money should flow.

Faircloth said the governor is asking the court to order the treasurer to move the money based on historical practices, not what he is legally required to do.