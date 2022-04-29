Gretna Rep. Joseph A. Marino was tapped Friday to chair the House Committee on the Administration of Criminal Justice, according to a letter by House Speaker Clay Schexnayder.

Elected to the Louisiana House in 2016, Marino was a member of the committee. Unlike many on the panel, Marino practices criminal law. He has been president of the Jefferson Bar Association and was on the board member for the Louisiana Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.

Prior to being elected to Louisiana House, Marino served as a Gretna City Councilman.

The position has been vacant since Democratic Baton Rouge Rep. Ted James resigned Jan. 28 to become regional federal administrator for the U.S. Small Business Administration. Rep. Tony Bacala, R-Prairieville, had been serving as interim chair.

Though Marino is not affiliated with either party, he usually votes with the Democrats.

House Democratic leadership said that back in 2016 – when the caucus backed Republican Schexnayder, of Gonzales, for House Speaker – Schexnayder promised to appoint Democrats to chair five committees. Schexnayder removed two Democratic chairs over the summer after they didn’t back his effort to overturn Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’ veto over a ban on transgender athletes competing in women’s sports. With James resignation and Marino’s appointment, only two committees are chaired by Democrats.

The Criminal Justice committee has 10 Republicans, three Democrats and one with no party affiliation, Marino.

Under House rules, Marino must resign his positions on the House Judiciary Committee and the Transportation, Highways and Public Works Committee.