A bid to ban the use of hand-held cell phones while driving failed Tuesday in the Louisiana House.

The vote was 49-45, four votes short of the minimum needed for approval.

State law bans the use of hand-held cell phones in school zones.

However, efforts to enact measures similar to the one that failed Tuesday have been pushed unsuccessfully for the past decade.

State Rep. Mike Huval, R-Breaux Bridge, sponsor of the legislation, said police chiefs and other law enforcement officials said fatalities are being caused by distracted drivers.

"What we are trying to do is bring safety to people while they are driving down the road," Huval said. "There are actual statistics that show hand-held phones have caused accidents."

Opponents said the ban would pose an imposition on drivers.

State Rep. Barbara Norton, D-Shreveport, said it would be difficult for someone traveling to and from Baton Rouge "and not be able to communicate back and forth with your office."

Huval said that, under his bill, bluetooth and other hands-free devices could be used to communicate while driving.