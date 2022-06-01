After nearly three months of probing the brutal beating and death of Ronald Greene at the hands of Louisiana State Police, the legislative panel set up to investigate the incident has finally asked the governor and two of his top deputies to appear and answer questions.
The panel was set up by House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, in part to find out what Edwards knew and when. Since then, the committee has heard from a host of current and former Louisiana State Police officials, coroners and others involved in the case.
Edwards, who appoints the commander of State Police, has denied having any role in a coverup of Greene’s death. Several current and former State Police officials have said the agency hid information about the case.
"The Special Committee to inquire into the Circumstances and Investigation of the Death of Ronald Greene was created to search for the truth,” Schexnayder said in a statement. “That search for truth has continually led us to serious questions that can only be answered by Governor John Bel Edwards and his executive staff.”
Edwards’ office didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment. The panel is also asking that Matthew Block and Tina Vanichchagorn, his top lawyers, appear on June 16.
The request for Edwards to appear comes as the committee wades through conflicting accounts over whether the governor’s office was shown a damning body camera video before State Police turned the video over to state prosecutors.
Union Parish District Attorney John Belton, who is pursuing criminal charges against officers in the incident, said he didn’t receive the video, from the body camera of Lt. John Clary, until about two years after Greene’s death. But a State Police official testified Wednesday that the district attorney had the video -- known by the panel as the “Clary video” -- at the same time it was shown to Greene’s family lawyers and the governor’s office, in 2020. A Greene family attorney also provided the panel with contemporaneous notes that indicate they saw the Clary video at that time.
The Arkansas doctor who oversaw the initial autopsy of Greene also told the committee recently that State Police told him Greene died in a car wreck. When the doctor, Frank Peretti, opened the body bag and saw head injuries, he asked State Police where they came from, and the agency said they were caused by “tree branches.” The agency never provided various documents he asked for despite multiple requests, Peretti wrote.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.